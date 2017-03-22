Home Invasion Theft Of Wallet Reported

A man was robbed by an intruder who forcibly entered his home in the 1200 block of Tebeau Street this morning, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

The victim told police he heard a rap on his door about 5 a.m. and when he answered the knock, a black male wearing a white shirt with writing on it and white pants pushed his way into the house, Hersey said.

The intruder took the resident’s wallet from a TV stand and fled, Hersey said. The victim said he thinks he knows the suspect.

Hersey said nobody was injured.