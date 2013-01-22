Hit-Run Victim Is Listed Critical

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are asking for the public’s help in finding a car that struck and injured a pedestrian early Thursday and left the scene, leaving the man in critical condition, said Waycross GSP post commander Sgt. 1st Class Chad Woods.

The victim, a hispanic male who had no identification on him, was found by a passer-by about 7 a.m. on the side of the South Georgia Parkway (U.S. Highway 82) near its intersection with Lovett Road. Woods said he was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. and is in critical condition.

Law enforcement is searching for a white Chrysler Sebring, a 2004 to 2006 model. Woods said the car would have damage to the right front side and passenger side exterior rear-view mirror.

“We won’t know how long the man had been lying there or exactly what time he was hit,” said Woods. “But we need help in finding the vehicle and the driver.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the GSP at 287-6500, or the Ware County Sheriff’s Department at 287-4327 or simply call 911.

Meanwhile, a Hortense man was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision on Boots Harrison Road near Lee Cemetery Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Jerry Crews, 20, was taken by Brantley County ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick for treatment of unspecified injuries, said Rhonda Swinea, Waycross post secretary.

Crews, driving a 1993 GMC 1500 series pickup truck, was northbound on Boots Harrison Road as Jason Thomason, 35, driving a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, was southbound. Thomason steered toward a ditch to try to avoid a collision and it left a deep furrow, said Swinea.

The Crews truck struck the front of the Thomason truck, causing the Crews truck to spin counterclockwise backward for 14 feet. Swinea said the Thomason truck also rotated counterclockwise for 12 feet and came to rest in the west ditch.

Trooper Sherman McLain investigated the 5:55 p.m. accident.