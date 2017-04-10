Hit-And-Run Suspect Jailed; Pedestrian Hurt

BLACKSHEAR — A hit-and-run investigation led to three arrests Saturday night, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Officers responded to a call Saturday at 6:50 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the E-Z Food Mart parking lot on Hendry Street, Wright said.

They found a victim, Timothy Cowart Jr., 30, of Blackshear, who said he had been purchasing cologne from three black female peddlers in a car. He made a transaction with his ATM card and was leaning in through the window of the car when the driver sped off, Wright said.

Cowart said the car came back into the parking lot, swerved toward him and struck him, injuring his left ankle and foot, Wright said. The car then fled the scene, traveling out of town on Highway 203.

The police were later informed the vehicle crashed soon after it got into Pierce County jurisdiction and the three occupants were arrested by the police, Wright said.

The driver, Debokneesia Daniels, 22, of Savannah, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, hit-and-run and soliciting without a permit, Wright said.

The passengers, Dobriana Loury, 19, of Savannah, and Andrea Russ, 19, of Savannah, were also charged with soliciting without a permit.