Hit-And-Run Suspect Is Sought Here

Waycross police are asking for the public’s help in locating a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Columbus Street and Carswell Avenue at 11:18 Wednesday morning, said Capt. Tommy Cox.

Nobody was injured in the crash but the driver caused considerable damage to another vehicle, then fled the scene, Cox said.

The tan-colored Chevrolet Silverado 1500 series pickup truck was driven by what is believed to have been a Hispanic male in his late 30s, Cox said. His truck is bound to have suffered damage to the driver’s side front bumper area.

Anyone who has information on such a vehicle is asked to call the WPD tip line at 287-2924 and they can remain anonymous, Cox said.

Both vehicles, the pickup truck and a 2010 Mazda driven by Renie Jernigan, 35, of Waycross, were stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, facing each other, northbound and southbound. Cox said the hit-and-run vehicle crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of traffic and struck the Jernigan car head-on. Both vehicles had significant damage, he said.

Officer Donna Waters investigated the accident.