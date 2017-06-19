Hit-And-Run Is Investigated

Waycross police are looking for a Florida vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident Friday that left one man injured, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Allen Hamm, 46, of Waycross, was stopped in the outside southbound lane of Memorial Drive at its intersection with Wilkerson Street at 3:40 p.m., Cox said, when his car was hit from behind by a red Toyota Matrix with a Florida tag. The driver, a white male, backed up and sped away.

Hamm was injured and was treated at the scene by Ware County Emergency Medical Service technicians, said Cox.

“We have very little information on the run car,” said Cox. “If anyone was in the area and saw this or has seen the car with the Florida tag, they are asked to contact Waycross police at 287-2921 or call 911.”

Officer John Spears investigated the accident.