Harris Road Wreck Hurts One Woman

A Waycross woman was slightly injured Thursday when her car crossed the centerline on Harris Road and collided with an oncoming pickup truck, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Yavonda Stephenson, 38, of Waycross, went by private vehicle to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment of unspecified injuries, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post spokesman.

Driving a Toyota Camry, Stephenson was eastbound on Harris Road in the Waycross-Ware County Industrial Park, rounding a slight right curve, Dixon said, as a Dodge Ram driven by Tommy Cooper, 24, of Blackshear, was westbound rounding the same curve.

Stephenson’s car crossed the centerline and hit the left side of the Cooper truck, Dixon said. Stephenson’s car spun counterclockwise for 69 feet, then entered a ditch, she said. She also noted that Cooper’s pickup truck rotated counterclockwise for 142 feet before entering a north ditch. Cooper was not injured.

Trooper Chris Williams investigated the 7:55 a.m. accident.