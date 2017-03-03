‘Happy Camper’ Benefit March 18

Camp Tatum would have celebrated his earthly birthday, turning 3 years old, on March 18. His family, friends, acquaintances and the citizens of his town, county and community are invited to come together on Saturday, March 18, at Waycross Middle School to celebrate his memory and to honor his life at the Happy Camper 5K, One Mile Fun Run and Toddler Trot.

“This race is to honor the life of Camp and to give back to our community,” said his mother, Sarah Tatum. “Proceeds will be equally shared by the Happy Camper Fund, Mattie’s Mission, Hospice Satilla and the Southeast Cancer Unit. We appreciate your support as we all try to make a difference in our community. We encourage you to join us on race day to cheer on the runners and support the families and friends of those affected by childhood cancer.”

Camp’s battle with childhood cancer began on July 3, 2016 when he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. After receiving treatment at St. Jude in Memphis, Tenn. for six months, he won his earthly battle on Jan. 19 when he became healed with Jesus.

“Despite his harsh treatments and intense therapies, Camp remained happy and was in good health for a child battling such a disease,” said Nancy Perry, Sarah Tatum’s mom and Camp’s grandmother. “We are convinced that it was God’s grace that spared him from so much of the discomfort and painful side effects we expected him to have during his treatment.”

There will be a festive atmosphere at Waycross Middle on the morning of March 18. Live Christian music will be enjoyed as race day registration opens at 8 a.m. and folks begin to gather at the site. The runners in the 5K field will answer the starting gun at 9 a.m. The One Mile Fun Run and the Toddler Trot start at 10.

“The Toddler Trot is, I think, a great idea,” said Nancy Perry. “I can’t recall it being done before, but it is especially for Camp’s age group, in an effort honor these children and Camp’s young friends in a special way.”

The Toddler Trot is just a 100-meter “race” and it is for children ages 5 and younger.

To enter the 5K requires a $20 fee (early registration). To enter the Mile Fun Run or Toddler Trot costs $15 (early registration).

After March 5, race registration fees increase $5.

Happy Camper T-shirts will be guaranteed to all who pre-register and additional T-shirts may be ordered for purchase. Registration forms are available at the YMCA in Waycross and Anytime Fitness in Blackshear. You can register online and shop the “Camp Strong Store” at https://runsignup.com/HappyCamper

Questions regarding the races should be directed to Craig James (282-3838) or Shaun Soper (550-8269).