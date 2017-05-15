Half-Hour Car Pursuit Early Today Ends With Arrest Of Suspect

A Waycross man was arrested early today after taking lawmen on a vehicle chase through several parts of town and striking a Ware County deputy with his car (causing no injury), said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Lannie Eugune Toole, 51, of the 4000 block of ABC Avenue, was taken into custody about 2:30 this morning capping the chase and assault, said Royal, who added that he intentionally ran his Cadillac into a deputy’s patrol car at one point during the half-hour pursuit that hit speeds of 80 mph.

Toole is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, reckless driving, failure to stop at an accident, fleeing and attempting to elude, said Royal.

Sgt. Robert Weekley and other deputies responded to the 4000 block of ABC Avenue around 2 a.m. in reference to a domestic issues. Royal said that deputies arrived to see a black car stopped in the street in front of the house and the deputies recognized the driver as Toole, who had previously been arrested for stabbing his brother.

Toole drove off and Weekley was hit by the car as it began rolling, knocking him backward. Royal said Weekley was not injured.

At that point, a chase ensued toward State Street (Ossie Davis Parkway). The chase turned down Blackshear Avenue, back to State Street, north to Jamestown Road, then back south on State Street through town to Memorial Drive, then back north to State Street and finally back to ABC Avenue.

Weekley, in the lead chase vehicle, sped ahead of the suspect’s car and Toole sharply veered to the left into the deputy’s car, the sheriff said. Toole then turned into the parking lot at Heritage Bank and headed back north on Ossie Davis Parkway.

With assistance from Waycross police, officers deployed stop sticks on the last trip down Ossie Davis Parkway and deflated the driver’s side tires on the fleeing car.

Royal said the driver continued on the damaged tires and failed to stop at a red light on State Street and continued to flee.

“He continued until he turned back onto the 4000 block of ABC Avenue and stopped in front of the house, which is where the chase originated from,” said Royal. “Toole then refused to open the door or window and the deputies were forced to break a window to get him out of the car. He was arrested and taken to the Ware County jail.”

Royal said he is thankful that no one was injured during the incident, although Sgt. Weekley was assaulted and patrol cars were slightly damaged.