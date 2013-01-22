Gun Shot At DQ In Alma Monday

ALMA — A man with a pistol tried to hold up the Dairy Queen on North Pierce Street here at 10:30 p.m. Monday, firing a stray shot before leaving empty-handed, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

“Thankfully, no one was injured and no money was taken from the store,” said Leslie.

Pointing the gun at employees and ordering them around, the man fired one shot inside the kitchen and then fled, said Leslie. Officers recovered a shell casing and the bullet, which penetrated a trash can, he said.

The suspect is a black man of average height and weight, said the chief.

Leslie asks anyone with information concerning the attempted armed robbery to contact police at 632-8751.