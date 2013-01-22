Guilty Plea In Fed Courtroom Entered

Teresa Ann Perkins, 58, admitted she embezzled money from several accounts while she was employed at Community United Federal Credit Union in Waycross between December 2015 and May 2017.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood heard the woman’s account of the thefts. She will pronounce sentencing at a later time.

The total amount of money taken appeared to be less than $500,000, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg, the prosecutor.

Perkins will be allowed to remain free until she is sentenced. The indictment specifies that Perkins must forfeit $320,000.

She could receive a sentence of up to 30 years in prison with a fine of $1 million.

Hertzberg said the government would not object to a lighter sentence in light of her guilty plea.

Special Agent Jason Lynch, with the Secret Service, testified that the National Credit Union Association board placed the financial institution in receivership because of the missing funds and conducted audits to locate the money.

Lynch told the judge that a customer of the credit union reported that $320,000 was taken out of his account but that he had not made any withdrawals.

The agent said the audit revealed that Perkins was the responsible party, that she had stolen money from that account and those of two additional customers.

Lynch said that Perkins admitted taking the money and said she was doing so to replace money she had taken from her mother.

He said that no evidence was found of major purchases but that Perkins said she spent it on everyday activities.

Lynch told the judge that Perkins resides in a mobile home in Hoboken and apparently has none of the funds left.

Perkins was employed with Walmart, McDonald’s and Hardee’s prior to taking a job at the credit union.