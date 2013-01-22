GSP Troopers Collect Christmas Toys For Area Children

Georgia State Patrol troopers with the Waycross post have collected 520 toys to be given to area children this Christmas! Each year, the troopers collect toys for the drive and some folks donate money with which the troopers shop in local stores. Sgt. Josh Taylor (left) and Trooper Chris Williams show just a small portion of the toys collected this year. The back of a pickup truck was filled as were several rooms inside the post facility. Williams said the toys will be donated to the Departments of Family and Children Services in Ware, Pierce, Bacon and Brantley counties and to other charities around the area. Williams and Taylor said the troopers of the post enjoy this event each year and are grateful to the people of the area who donated toys or money to make the lives of some area children much brighter on Christmas morning.

