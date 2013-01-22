Glen Prescott To Turn 90 Years Old Saturday

The prominent citizen is likely to spend the day in celebration with his family at his home near here. Prescott, who was wed for many years to the late Nadine Prescott, is the falter of Sharon Chapman, Glen Prescott Jr. and Richard Prescott, and he has a “pile” of grandchildren and great-grands. He has made his home for many. many decades within the vicinity settlement known as the Schlatterville-Cascade-Blueberry Hill-Big Creek-Hoboken community. What was once Brantley County Road 20 now bears his name in his honor, Glen Prescott Road.