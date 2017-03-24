‘Georgia Cities Week’ Will Offer Much In Waycross

With the city government offering a variety of events throughout the week.

The theme of this year’s event is “Cities in the Mix,” highlighting the important role of cities in creating community gathering spaces and driving economic development.

“We’re very proud of our city and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors,” said Mayor John Knox. “Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help businesses grow, and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community.”

This is the 18th year Georgia Cities Week has been celebrated in the state and the 10th year the City of Waycross has participated.

Events planned for the week are:

Tuesday, April 18, “How I See My City” art contest — The city is sponsoring an art contest for elementary students, ages 5-12, whose art will be displayed at the City Auditorium during Georgia Cities Week. The art will be a depiction of how they see their city.

At a city commission meeting at the City Auditorium April 18, contest winners will be recognized.

Monday, April 24, “Get to Know Your City,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the City Auditorium — A community fair is planned to inform citizens of resources and services available to them ranging from education, social and community service, mental and physical health, government and public agencies, housing, and tourism, to name a few

Tuesday, April 25, Career Day, 7:30 a.m. — Selected 12th grade Ware County High School students will be invited to shadow the mayor, city manager and department heads to experience a typical day in a city government.

Wednesday, April 26, Centenarian Day, 2-4 p.m. at the City Auditorium — This is the second annual City of Waycross centenarian celebration to honor any person who lives to or beyond the age of 100 years. All citizens ages 75 and older are invited. Those 100-plus will receive a special gift.

On Thursday, April 27, there will be an annual employee appreciation luncheon.

Friday, April 28, Veterans Benefits Workshop, 12-3 p.m. at the City Auditorium — Organizations that offer services for veterans will set up booths at the City Auditorium; a military color guard will participate.

Friday, April 28, Movie in the Park — at dusk, a family-friendly movie will be shown in Phoenix Park. There will be free popcorn and hot dogs.