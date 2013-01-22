Fulford Remains In Serious Condition

A Blackshear man who survived a horrific wreck in Waycross Tuesday afternoon is in serious condition today at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

Family members report that Brad Fulford, 37, who had to be extricated from his pickup truck after it was rear-ended and rolled at least three times, crushing the truck’s roof, is partially sedated as doctors treat him for a fractured skull and broken facial bones, among other injuries.

The results of an MRI were pending which should reveal whether he has a broken neck, the family reported. They said all of his facial bones were broken.

Of greatest concern to the doctors, they said, is a brain bleed and swelling of the brain. Fulford’s family is asking people to pray for his survival and recovery.

The Georgia State Patrol has yet to release its final findings from the investigation into the collision on U.S. Highway 82 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The GSP State Collision Reconstruction Team was at the scene of the rear-ender on Wednesday.

Fulford was flown by AirEvac helicopter to UF Health. The chopper landed at Second Baptist Church on Tomberlin Road not far from where the wreck happened.