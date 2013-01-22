Fugitives Arrested Monday In Alma

ALMA — Two fugitives with outstanding warrants were arrested here Monday night, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Ashley Leanna Green, 28, of Waycross, was taken into custody following a traffic stop for a minor violation on West 12th Street, said Leslie. Green was wanted on theft charges in Appling and Bacon counties, Leslie said.

Another traffic stop at North Pierce Street resulted in the arrest of Christopher Dickerson, 32, of Alma. Leslie said Dickerson was charged with driving with a suspended license and an equipment violation and was discovered to be wanted in Appling County on bench warrants for failure to appear in court.

They were in the Bacon County jail.