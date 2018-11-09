Friday, November 9,2018

Lannie Fountain

Lannie McCrary Fountain, 84, died Thursday (Nov. 8, 2018) after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Lloyd Carter

Lloyd Carter, 89, of Waycross, died early Friday morning (Nov. 9, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Beverly Ann Hickox

Beverly Ann Greene Hickox went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday (Nov. 6, 2018) surrounded by her family.

Her service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Carson McLane Funeral Home.

The Rev. B.J. Funk and the Rev. Bob Moon will officiate.

Visitation will be this evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens.

She was born on May 30, 1940 in Valdosta. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nelle and J.C. Greene, who were waiting expectantly to receive their oldest daughter into heaven.

She retired from teaching English at Valdosta High School, where she was known for her strict adherence to the rules of her classroom. Students knew what she expected, but they also knew that she loved them. It was not unusual for her high school students to see her out in town and get a hug. She considered all her students “her children.”

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, following in the footsteps of her mother in being asked to join this prestigious club for educators. Her academic achievements were many, starting with her being president of the Beta Club in high school, followed by the high honor of being valedictorian of her high school class of 1958. She was chosen to attend Girl’s State in Athens. In her senior year she was named a senior superlative and was voted “Most Intellectual.”

Honors for her excellent scholastic abilities continued all through her four years at Valdosta State College, and later as she received her master’s degree in English education.

In college, she was the first recipient of the Annie Poe Hopper Award for academic achievement. She was also president of Kappa Delta Sorority and under her leadership she moved this club to national status. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Valdosta where she participated in Emmitt Pipkin’s Sunday School Class and also in his Bible study group.

One of her talents was cooking. Every Wednesday, she delighted the faculty in the English department with her homemade fudge. Another talent was that she was an accomplished pianist.

Learning always came easily to her. She was an avid reader, usually finishing a book or two a week. She enjoyed being a member of the Literary Guild, where she was one time president and sometimes did the book reviews herself. While teaching at VHS, she and her husband led several tours of England with her high school students.

Her highest honor, however, would be that of rearing her two children, Elizabeth Criss, and her son, Dr. Brian Hickox. They were the lights of her life, along with her two granddaughters, Emily and Julia Criss.

No challenge was too great where her children were concerned, and it was in times around the table with her family that she was happiest.

She was married to John Hickox for 56 years. He became her faithful caregiver during the last years of her life, when difficulties became so large that she was forced to spend each day in bed. She was completely dependent on John, and it was John who was able to bring a smile to her face and a chuckle to her spirit even on her hardest days.

She is survived by her husband, John Hickox, her daughter, Elizabeth Criss, her granddaughters, Emily and Julia, her son, Dr. Brian Hickox (wife, Amy), her sister, B.J. Funk, and B.J.’s sons, Shawn Stafford and Chad Smith.

Her former students and colleagues are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be sent to the local Humane Society or to Seeing Eye in Morristown, N.J. at www.seeingeye.org

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com

Phyllis K. Paull

Phyllis K. Paull, 71, of Blackshear, died Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 7, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness.

She was born in Gallatin, Tenn., to the late Wilburn Kirkham and Dorothy Sue Whiteside Kirkham. She made Blackshear her home since 1995. She was a dedicated school teacher for more than 30 years. She taught first grade at Blackshear Elementary before her retirement in the spring of 2012.

She was a member of First Methodist Church of Waycross, United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club, where she enjoyed fellowshipping at her weekly bridge games with friends.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby England, and her brother, Tommy Kirkham.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Paull, of Blackshear; two children, Dr. Robert Lee England IV (wife, Lois), of Birmingham, Ala., Kirk England (wife, Ashley), of Spring Hill, Tenn.; two step-children, Hanna Clayton (husband, Jim), of Springfield, Tenn., Susannah Williams (husband, Jeff), of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five grandchildren, R.L. England, Brice England, Harrison England, Garrett Williams, Tristan Williams; her sister-in-law, Julia Harrison, of Wichita, Kan.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 2 until 4 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to the Pierce County Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc., P.O. Box 349, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Ann Marie T. Thomas

Ann Marie Thrift Thomas, 80, passed away Thursday morning (Nov. 8, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross where she attended Waycross High School. After 18 years, she retired from Ware County Transportation Department as a bus driver. She was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church and will be forever affectionately known to many as “Granny Ann.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Bessie Cox Thrift, infant daughter, Ann Marie Thomas, one daughter, JoAnn Thomas Carroll, infant sister, Lynell Thrift, and two siblings, Robert Thrift and Nell Thrift Fullard.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Joel Henry Thomas, of Waycross; two sons, Tony Thomas (Tina), of Waycross, and Rodney Kevin Thomas (Robin), of Valdosta; six grandchildren, Lauren McKnight Dean (Jackson), of Newnan, Josh Sandiford (Valarie), of Waycross, Nikki Carroll Newton (Justin), of Cuthbert, Kelli Anne Carroll, of Valdosta, Jet Thomas, of Waycross and Wyatt Thomas, of Valdosta; “honorary” granddaughter, Myra Spradley; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Sandiford, Cohen Dean and J.T. Newton; one sister, Frances Thrift Melton, of Waycross; two sisters-in-law, Joann Thrift, of St. Marys, and Jeanette Moore (Gene), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Swamp Road Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Wilbert Johnson Jr.

A celebration of life service for Wilbert Johnson Jr. will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Upper Room, 702 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the pastor and his son, Pastor Samuel Sellers III, offering words of comfort.

He was born Oct. 21, 1957 in Pearson to the late Lillie Mae Atkins and Wilbert Johnson Sr.

He received his formal education from the Atkinson County Public School System and the Waycross Public School System. He was retired from the construction industry having worked for Mecca Associates of Waycross for many years.

“Drip,” as he was affectionately known, departed this life on Thursday (Nov. 1, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla. after an illness.

Those left to cherish his memory include his longtime companion, Bertha Sellers, of Waycross; children, Pastor Samuel Sellers III (Renae), Sidney Sellers (Linda), both of Waycross, Keith Sellersb of Fayetteville, Todra Edwards (John)b and Adarius Sellersb both of Waycross; sisters, Georgia Mae Reavesb of Pearson, Betty Jean Lively (Rudolph), Rosetta Grant and Evelyn Parhamb all of Waycross; brothers, James Atkins, of Pearson, John Atkinsb of Pattersonb and Calvin Johnson, of Charlotte, N.C.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose in The Upper Room Sunday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery (Cross Roads) in Atkinson County.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.