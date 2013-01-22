Free Shoes For School Kids!

Children in all grades — pre-kindergarten through grade 12 — may attend and receive new shoes for the school year. The children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Fine Things catering service is hosting the event which is also planned as a family fun day in the park. Everyone is invited to bring chairs for seating and vendors are welcome.

“Hundreds of children do not attend school on the first day because their parents are not able to purchase a new pair of shoes,” said Tracy Harris, owner of Fine Things Catering. “I cannot do this alone. I truly need support to make this happen. I am asking everyone who can to donate a pair of shoes or funds for purchasing shoes for these school children. Don’t let a pair of shoes keep a child from attending school.”

For information, call Tracy Harris at 281-2514 or Charity Harris at (912) 550-77875.