Four Vehicles Collide Here; Woman Hurt

One person was injured Monday in a four-vehicle, chain reaction rear-end collision at the intersection of City Boulevard and Central Avenue, said Waycross police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Julia Alston, 64, of Waycross, complained of injury but refused transport to the hospital for examination, said Cox.

The crash occurred as all four vehicles were headed north on City Boulevard. Cox said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kenneth Waters, 49, was coming up from the rear and struck the back of a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Emmily Swinea, 29, of Waycross. The Swinea vehicle then struck the rear of a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Alston, which then hit the rear of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Braddock, 19, of Blackshear.

Waters was charged with following too closely behind another vehicle. He told police he applied his brakes but because of the wet pavement, the vehicle would not stop.

Officer Ashley Boatright investigated the 5:28 p.m. accident.