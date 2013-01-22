Four Collisions Locally Injure Two

Two of whom were transported to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Willie White, 70, of Waycross, was taken to the emergency room for treatment of shoulder and neck pain Friday at 8:29 a.m.

Meanwhile, Willie Mobley, 62, of Waycross, complained of injury after a two-car collision later Friday but was not taken for treatment.

Mattie Calhoun, 58, of Waycross, was transported to the ER following a 3:15 p.m. crash Monday, and Craig Armstrong, 40, of Brunswick, complained of injury following a 12:05 p.m. accident, also on Monday, said Hersey.

None of the injuries was thought to be serious.

At 8:29 a.m. Friday, White, driving a 1987 Jeep Cherokee, and Joe Roundtree, 64, of Hinesville, driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck, collided at the intersection of Garlington and Carswell avenues after White disregarded the stop sign and drove into the path of Roundtree. White was cited for a stop sign violation, said Hersey, by Officer Sebrina Blaze.

A two-vehicle collision occurred at 7:21 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Carswell and Plant avenues, said Hersey.

Billy Holmes, of Waycross, age unavailable, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Plant Avenue. Mobley, driving a 1999 Dodge Ram, was southbound on Carswell, approaching the intersection. Hersey said Holmes failed to stop at the red light and his car struck the Mobley vehicle as it went through the intersection.

Holmes was cited for a red light violation by Officer Teresa Wright.

On Christmas Eve, two vehicles collided on Plant Avenue near Riverside Drive at 3:15 p.m. when Christopher Hutchinson, 34, of Waycross, driving a 2004 Dodge 3500 series truck, and Calhoun, driving a 2012 Mazda car, were both westbound on Plant Avenue.

Hersey said Hutchinson attempted to move from the inside lane to the outside lane to turn into a parking lot when the two collided. Hutchinson was charged with improper lane change, said Hersey.

Another accident on Monday, at 12:05 p.m. on the South Georgia Parkway at Memorial Drive, occurred when Jennifer Boyd, 36, of Millwood, driving a 2011 GMC Sierra, was attempting to drive out of a convenience store parking lot to head west on the South Georgia Parkway. Hersey said her truck collided with a 2005 Dodge Magnum driven by Armstrong as he was driving east bound on the South Georgia Parkway.

Boyd was charged with Officer Glenn Weiderman with failure to yield when leaving a private drive, said Hersey.