Four Arrested In Drugs Case

Four people, a woman and three men, were apprehended by Ware County deputies Friday morning after they were found in a sport utility vehicle that had stopped on Good Carter Road at Bickley Highway and had been reported as “suspicious” by a citizen, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Jessica Nicole Newbern, 29, of Valdosta, Joel Rocky Fulford, 27, of Screven, Willie Edward Merritt III, 30, of Waycross, and Gregory Benjamin Giddens, 38, of Millwood, were all arrested and taken to the Ware County jail on various charges, said Royal.

Newbern is charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine, Royal said.

Fulford is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, the sheriff said.

Giddens is charged with possession of methamphetamine, Royal said.

Sgt. John Walthour responded to the area after passers-by reported the red 2008 GMC Arcadia sitting at the intersection at 7:42 a.m. Beecher told the deputy she had run out of gas and was waiting for someone to bring her a supply.

Royal said the deputy noticed others lying down inside the vehicle and recognized one of them, Merritt, as being wanted on an outstanding warrant. After taking Merritt into custody, the deputy then checked the other occupants and searched the vehicle.

Royal said the deputy found hypodermic needles, crystal methamphetamine in several locations and a hypodermic needle filled with a clear liquid determined to be methamphetamine.

All four were taken to the Ware County jail where they remain, Royal said this morning. No bond has been set.