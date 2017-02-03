Foul Play Assumed In Missing Man Case

He was reported to be missing from his residence on Plumtree Road at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, and lawmen are investigating under the assumption that foul play has occurred, a spokesman for the Clinch Sheriff’s Department said.

The family of Jacob DeWitt Conner, 31, reported him missing.

“The family reported it about 5 p.m. but they had started searching for him around 2 p.m. Wednesday after they realized he was missing,” said the spokesman.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, troopers from the Georgia State Patrol and Clinch County Sheriff’s Department deputies searched all day Thursday around Fargo but could find no sign of him, the spokesman said.

“They are back out there this morning,” the spokesman said. “It’s an area down a dirt road in the Colon community not far from Fargo. They do suspect foul play.”

Clinch Sheriff Raymond Peterson asks that anyone with information call his office at 487-5316 or call 911.