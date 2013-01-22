Former Teacher, Pierce County Peace Officer Pleads Guilty To Sex Trafficking Of A Minor

BRUNSWICK — A former criminal justice teacher at Ware County High School and part-time peace officer with Pierce County pleaded guilty Friday to sex trafficking of a minor in federal court in Brunswick, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Tania D. Groover.

Tracy Wayne Crosby, 42, of Waycross, entered the guilty plea before Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to one count of sex trafficking of a minor, said Groover.

Crosby remains incarcerated here and is awaiting a sentencing hearing.

Evidence presented at the guilty plea revealed Crosby used his cell phone to communicate with a 16-year-old Woodbine boy online about six months ago. Crosby transacted to meet with the boy to have sex and to pay the boy $10.

Camden County law enforcement arrested Crosby in December 2017 when he was with the boy at a park near Woodbine. Crosby admitted to federal agents that he had already had sex with the boy more than once and that he had arranged online to have sex with the boy again.

Sex trafficking of a minor is a federal crime and Crosby now faces not less than 10 years in prison and up to life, according to the court.

If released from federal custody, Crosby will be required to register as a sex offender and will be under the court’s supervised release for not less than five years and up to life.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The indictment of Crosby arose from an investigation by the Camden County Sheriff Office and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

“Anyone who pays to have sex with children will be brought to justice and will face substantial time in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “The United States continues its relentless work to protect our most precious and vulnerable citizens. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to rescue children and put traffickers and customers behind bars.”

Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security investigations in Atlanta Nick S. Annan, said, “The breach of trust committed by a former teacher and law enforcement officer in this case is beyond troubling and shows that HSI will investigate and hold accountable all persons who violate our nation’s laws. Sparing children the unspeakable harm of sexual exploitation continues to be one of HSI’s highest priorities and we will continue to aggressively investigate leads to identity and arrest anyone seeking to harm children in violation of federal law.”

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said he believes that justice has been served.

“It is justice well served. These individuals that prey upon the young and innocent should pay for their deeds,” said Proctor. “It is always a great privilege for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to join forces with federal agencies to decrease human trafficking.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Groover is prosecuting the case.

Anyone who suspects instances of child sexual exploitation is encouraged to call 1-800-843-5678, which is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with HSI, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.