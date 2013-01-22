Forgery Of County Check Investigated

Ware County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the altering of a check written on a Ware County government account and the theft of nearly $2,000, said Sheriff Randy Royal.

An accounting clerk balancing the county’s general fund accounts discovered a check written to a Brunswick business for $1.80 had been altered to show the amount as $1,985.65 and cashed at a financial institution in Chatham County, Royal said.

The county is working with its bank to receive credit in the general fund for the amount stolen, Royal said, and his detectives are working toward the arrest of the person or persons involved in the forgery.