Folkston Man Jailed In Woman’s Murder

KINGSLAND — A Folkston man was charged with murder Tuesday afternoon after a woman was found dead in a Kingsland hotel early Tuesday morning and lawmen tracked evidence to a house here where the woman’s car was parked and the suspect was found with blood on his clothing, according to a press release from the Kingsland Police Department.

David Chavell Monroe, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Ruthene Tukes, 62, of Jacksonville, Fla., the release noted.

At about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Kingsland Police Department responded to a hotel in Kingsland where a 911 hang up call had originated.

Officers spoke with hotel staff and learned that a guest had called 911 to report a woman screaming for help, according to the press release.

“They figured out which room the screams had come from and found Tukes lying on the floor,” the press release indicated. “Tukes appeared to have died from head trauma.”

Kingsland police investigators worked with Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Kingsland to collect evidence that led to Monroe becoming a person of interest.

They contacted the Folkston Police Department and officers visited Monroe’s last known address where Tukes’ car was parked in the front yard, the press release said.

“When officers were able to locate Monroe, they noticed blood on his shoes and shorts and arrested him,” said a spokesman.

He was booked into the Camden County jail on first degree murder charges.