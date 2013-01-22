Folks Street Man Injured In Crash

A Folks Street man was injured Tuesday when his vehicle was struck from behind by a car, the driver of which drove off and fled the scene, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Lorenzo Baxter Young Jr., 37, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of his injuries, said Royal.

Driving a 2003 Honda Accord, Young stopped at the stop sign on Gorman Road at its intersection with Albany Avenue. Royal said an unknown car, only described as white, struck Young’s car in the rear, then sped away.

Deputy Cpl. Ethan Murray investigated the 11:17 a.m. crash. Officials are looking for the white vehicle.