Flash Foods Robbery Last Week Was An ‘Inside Job’

One of two clerks working on Wednesday, May 16, when an armed man entered their Valdosta Highway convenience store and robbed the two cash registers of an undisclosed amount of money has been arrested and charged — along with the man — of armed robbery.

Timothy Keith Cohen, 21, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with the robbery, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Kelsea Renee Dixon, 28, one of the female clerks on duty at the store in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue that was robbed, was arrested Wednesday and charged with being a party to the crime of armed robbery and with false report of a crime, said Royal.

The other clerk had no knowledge about the conspiracy, Royal said, and was never suspected.

“Late that Wednesday evening (at 11:42 p.m.), May 16, this man entered the store wearing a ski mask and long sleeved white T-shirt. He brandished a gun and robbed both cash registers of an undisclosed amount of money,” said Royal.

The sheriff said an investigation involving a canine team from Ware State Prison lost track of the robber on that night.

Detectives began to piece together evidence after viewing surveillance video from cameras at the store and noticed interaction between the robber and Dixon they thought not to be normal, said Royal.

They then began checking into her background and discovered she and Cohen lived together in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue, Royal said. After interviewing both, the detectives reckoned that he had robbed the store with her assistance, Royal said.

Detectives arrested Cohen Tuesday and searched the apartment where they located a 9mm pistol and the clothing he had been wearing in the video, said Royal.

Cohen is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Royal.

On Wednesday Dixon turned herself in, Royal said. Both of them have been cooperative with law enforcement officers, the sheriff said.

Both are being held in the Ware County jail, he said this morning.

“I want to say how much I appreciate the work of Detective Missy Thrift and other investigators who solved this crime and brought it to a swift conclusion,” said Royal.

