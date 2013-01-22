Flanders New Home Nebraska

The Hastings Tribune reports that Flanders Provision Co. began operating Monday in the plant that’s been idle since Bubba Burger stopped operating there in 2013.

The Hastings City Council is to vote on Flanders’ request for $125,000 from Hastings Utilities’ economic development funds. Maggie Vaughan, interim director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., said the company has committed in return to create at least 50 jobs and spend $3.75 million on plant upgrades. So far 32 people are employed.

Vaughan said Flanders decided to relocate its Waycross plant because it wanted to grow.

Ironically, back in Waycross the blow of the layoffs caused by the relocation was eased greatly by the fact that an egg roll producer, Baily’s International, hired many of the Flanders staff, said Jana Dyke, director of the Waycross-Ware County Development Authority.

The irony? Baily’s occupies the old Bubba Burger building in the Waycross-Ware Industrial Park.