Five Jailed On Meth

The driver, Jerome Robert Hoag, 30, of Highway 32, Bristol, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, a turn signal violation and defective brake lights, said Royal. His four passengers, Wesley Thomas Davis, 36, of the 2600 block of Bennett Road, Blackshear, Amanda Joyce Anderson, 28, of Howard Street, Offerman, Ashley Nichole Gunter, 26, of Central Avenue, Blackshear, and Kimberly Leann Cartwright, 30, of Blackshear, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine, said Royal. Anderson was additionally charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and crossing a guard line with contraband after she was searched at the jail and a bag of marijuana was found on her person, said Royal. Deputy James Cox made a traffic stop of a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro on Community Drive at 12:06 Friday morning, said Royal, for brake light and turn signal violations. After Deputy Dakota York arrived at the scene, Cox deployed his drug dog, Thor, and the canine alerted to the presence of drugs on both sides of the vehicle, said Royal.