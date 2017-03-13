Five Hurt Saturday In Collision

Five people were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of City Boulevard and Knight Avenue, but none of the injured was transported for treatment, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Both drivers, Lisa Miller, 56, of Blackshear, and Jonathan Pierre, 23, of Blackshear, along with one passenger in the Miller vehicle, 5-year-old Levi Oglesby, and two passengers in the Pierre vehicle, Erica Johnson, 22, of Patterson, and an infant, Brooklyn Johnson, were all injured, but none was taken for treatment.

Cox said Miller, driving a 2016 Ford Focus, was northbound on City Boulevard approaching Knight Avenue when she made a left turn and turned into the path of the Pierre vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. The truck struck the passenger side of the Miller car causing significant damage to both, Cox said.

Miller was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way when turning left, said Cox.

Officer Brandon Music investigated the 12:40 p.m. accident.