Five Arrested In Alma After Fights

ALMA — The Alma Police Department responded to a fight in the 300 block of E. 7th St. Friday where two females were involved in a fist-fight within feet of a toddler, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

“This fight evolved into a second fight on Stewart Drive,” said Leslie. “Three hours later, APD responded to another fight in the 300 block of E. 7th St.”

Leslie said during that fight —which stemmed from the earlier two fights — a man attempted to shoot another man but was quickly disarmed by bystanders.

Sometime later, said Leslie, “one of the involved parties posted videos on social media stating she would shoot the others involved.”

As a result of all the action, Leslie said police arrested Breanna Kennedy Anderson, 28, of Alma, for being a party to the commission of a crime.

Deangela Gordon, 21, of Alma, was arrested for battery, said Leslie.

Warrants for terroristic threats have been obtained for the arrest of Jonequia Jackson, 28, of Alma, Leslie said.

The chief added that Tiffany Smith, 29, of Alma, was arrested for battery, Candace Stokes, 26, of Alma, was arrested for battery and cruelty to children in the third degree, and Clifford Lorenzo Stokes Jr., 39, of Alma, was arrested for criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They were all booked into the Bacon County jail.