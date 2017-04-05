Fire Kills Waycross Woman

A Waycross woman was killed Tuesday night when fire consumed her home on Folks Street, said Waycross Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Blackburn.

Tara Nails, 56, died in the fire that was dispatched at 10:40 p.m., said Blackburn.

Firefighters were sent to the house at 928 Folks St., and upon their arrival they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Blackburn said the house was “fully involved” in flames when the first truck arrived on scene.

“We do not know the cause at this time. Chief Eddins and the state fire marshal are on the scene right now and the fire is under investigation,” said Blackburn at 8:30 a.m. “At this point in time, we are not looking at it as a suspicious fire.”

Blackburn said crews from the city fire department were under the command of Battalion Chief Jimmy Brown. They cleared the scene at 1:34 this morning.

“That’s all I can tell you at this time. The report has not been completed,” Blackburn said.