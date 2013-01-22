Fire Damages Home

A rental home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Emerson Park was heavily damaged by fire early Saturday, said Ware County Fire Capt. Brian Varnadore. Nobody was injured, he said.

Firefighters were alerted about the fire at 4:12 a.m. Saturday and arrived on the scene by 4:25, Varnadore said. They went into attack mode and had put the fire out by 4:36 a.m., he said. Varnadore said the last truck left the scene at 6:01 a.m.

“We don’t know the actual cause but it started in the kitchen and a little of it went into the attic,” said Varnadore. “They were able to get on it quickly and got it knocked down.”

The house did not have working smoke detectors and the occupant, Jane Bailey, was asleep as the time. Varnadore she heard the fire crackling and got out safely.

Damage was estimated at about $4,500.