Fire Breaks Out On Garbage Truck; City Street Damaged

A Southland Waste-Republic garbage dump truck was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday morning after its load of garbage erupted in flames and consumed the vehicle, said Waycross Fire Capt. Roger Smith.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Smith said.

When the driver reached the corner of Oak and McDonald streets, the fire was detected. Firefighters were dispatched at 7:04 a.m. and arrived at 7:10 to begin an aggressive offensive attack on the blaze.

The driver of the truck was not injured, Smith said. “The truck was fully engulfed when we got there,” said Smith. “The flames were 12 feet high.”

Smith said the fire was quickly extinguished but that the truck was not salvageable.

The truck was deemed a total loss (about $360,000) and the fire caused extensive damage to the pavement of the roadway, Smith said.

Engine II responded to the fire with Lt. Joey Herrin, Firefighter Terry Thompson, Capt. Kevin Bennett and Capt. Smith in charge of the fire units.