Felon Sentenced To 29 Years In Federal Prison For Running Drug Empire In Georgia State Prison

He was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison for his role in running a drug trafficking ring from a Georgia prison cell that operated throughout the Southeast, according to Acting U.S. James D. Durham.

According to evidence presented during the guilty plea, sentencing and other hearings, Alo, while serving a life sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections for armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping, formed a drug trafficking organization that trafficked in pounds of crystalized methamphetamine, said Durham.

Alo recruited members from inside and outside prison, including members of the Ghost Face Gangsters, Bloods and Gangster Disciple gangs.

Durham said Alo and members of his conspiracy used drones and corrupt guards to smuggle phones and other contraband inside prison, which were used to facilitate drug trafficking activities.

Members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of crystal meth throughout the Southeast.

Following a 2015 sting operation in Brunswick, law enforcement agents seized from Alo’s organization more than 11 pounds of meth, 15 firearms and more than $600,000, said Durham.

Co-conspirator and former Georgia lottery winner, Ronnie Music, purchased meth for Alo’s organization with some of the $3 million Music won playing the lottery, said Durham. Music was previously sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for his role in the drug trafficking organization.

“Alo’s criminal history is shocking,” said Durham. “Almost 30 years ago, at age 17, Alo earned his first felony burglary conviction. He was placed on probation and the next year he committed and was convicted of burglarizing 16 other homes. “

At 19, Durham said, Alo committed and was convicted of another felony burglary charge. At 23, he kidnapped a doctor, stole his vehicle, shot the doctor in the leg, and then ran him over with an automobile. He was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison, said Durham.

At his sentencing before Judge Wood, Alo explained that the “devil” tattoo that adorns his left shoulder serves as a reminder of the “markings of the high cost of low living.”

Said Durham, “Even the bars of a state prison cell have not deterred Mr. Alo from committing horrendous crimes. From a federal prison cell far, far away, it appears Mr. Alo will now have most of the rest of his live to ponder the high cost of low living.”

The ATF resident agent in charge, Timothy S. Graden, said, “Daniel Alo was one part of a large criminal organization. He and others will now spend lengthy parts of their life behind bars because of their criminal activity. Criminal organizations and individuals that commit violent crime, take notice, you could be next. ATF will continue to work closely with other agencies to make communities a safer place.”

Alo was one of more than 20 other defendants who were charged and convicted in this investigation. This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is comprised of federal and local law enforcement agencies.

The case was investigated by the ATF, the DEA, the FBI, the United States Marshal Service, the GBI, the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, the Glynn County Police Department, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorneys E. Greg Gilluly Jr. and Tania D. Groover prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.