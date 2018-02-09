February 9, 2018

Emma Dean Griffin

Emma Dean Roundtree Griffin, 85, of Waycross died Wednesday morning (Feb. 7, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness.

She was born in Pierce County to the late Buford and Susie Bowman Roundtree. She lived in Waycross most of her life where she was a cashier at Big Star, currently Harvey’s, and retired a few months ago as the church hostess at Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, John Wesley Sunday School Class, Esther Circle, Keenager Choir and the United Methodist Women. She received in 2017 the “Quiet Disciple Award” from Trinity.

She was a member of the Ware County Exchange Club and is a former recipient of the “Exchangite of the Year” award. She was a member of the Dixie Homemakers and was an honorary member of the Okefenokee Lions Club.

She was a recipient of the “Mother of the Year” from the Waycross Journal-Herald and “Homemaker of the Year.” She loved catering and cooking for family events, weddings, church events and Rebuilding Together.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Roundtree.

Survivors include five children, Mary Howell (husband, Richard), of Waycross, Owen Griffin (wife, Sabrina), of Blackshear, Pam Taylor (husband, Rick), of Waycross, Teresa Mangione (husband, Ken), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Tina Thomas (husband, Tony), of Waycross; 12 grandchildren, Jason Bennett (Amy), Heather Spradley (Brandon), Dena Cable (Pete), Lindsay Fletcher (Alex), Kendall Griffin, Zach Taylor, Paige Taylor, Robbie Russell (Jennimar), Ashley Carlton, Shayla Mangione, Josh Sandiford (Valarie) and Jet Thomas; 15 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Laney, Kennedy, Zoe, Isabella, Zeke, Dade, Corbin, Bryce, Bentley, Jocy, Audrey, Ellie, Lillie and Olivia; three sisters, Fosteen Banks, of Waycross, Betty Higgs, of Waycross, and Shirley Aldridge, of Waycross; three brothers, J.B. Roundtree, of Homerville, Ray Roundtree (Pat), of Waycross, Larry Roundtree (Lena), of Waycross; sister-in-law, Joy Roundtree, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family requests members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They should meet at the church by 2:40 p.m. Sunday for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Congregational Care, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

J.M. White

HICKOX — James Madison “J.M.” White, 75, of Hickox, passed away Thursday morning (Feb. 8, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Indian Head, Md., he was the son of Willie Lee White and Aletha Mae Herrin White.

He was an HVAC engineer for Kings Bay and served in the United States Army. He was a member of Hickox Baptist Church and loved his family and church family. He also loved fishing, hunting, farming and growing things, working with soil and traveling.

Survivors include his wife of 54½ years, Betty White, of Hickox; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Lori White and Michael and Christy White, all of Hickox; three grandchildren, Marah Mallard (Dustin), Gavin White and Madison White, all of Hickox; one great-grandchild, Ellison Mallard, of Hickox; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Shirley White, of Brunswick, and Williford and Shirley White, of Nahunta; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Allyson and Larry Johns and Denise and Allan Brooks, all of Hickox; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 until 11 o’clock at Hickox Baptist Church.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Hendrix and the Rev. Jamie Giddens officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be his nephews, Lawton White, Scott White, Bruce White, Donovan Johns, Jarrett Johns, Justin Johns and David Brooks.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Adult Senior Men’s Sunday School Class and Adult Senior Ladies Sunday School Class.

Pallbearers are asked to be at the church Saturday by 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Hickox Baptist Church food pantry, 7224 Caney Bay Road, Nahunta, Ga. 31553.

The family would like to give a special thanks to family, friends, care givers and the support of Georgia Hospice Services of Brunswick.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.freyfh.com

Roger Williams Sr.

Roger Williams Sr., 70, died Thursday afternoon (Feb. 8, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

James Aubrey ‘Jim’ Lee

James Aubrey “Jim” Lee, 66, died suddenly Thursday afternoon (Feb. 8, 2018) at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Patricia ‘Tish’ Parker

Patricia Smith “Tish” Parker, 87, died Tuesday night (Feb. 6, 2018) at Thrive Assisted Living in Watkinsville, following a short illness.

She was born Aug. 20, 1930 in Winder, to the late Truman Julian Smith and Ermine McElroy Smith and graduated from Statham High School in Statham.

She later married Judge Thomas A. “Tom” Parker Sr. on May 26, 1954 and they were wed for just short of 59 years.

She graduated from Georgia State College for Women (now Georgia College) in Milledgeville, with a B.S. in home economics. She was home economics and biology teacher for three years at Rockdale High School and then the sixth grade at Isabella Street School in Waycross for seven year.

She then spent 22 years as the child development instructor at Ware Tech (now Coastal Pines) in Waycross. She was a beloved teacher to many.

Upon retiring in 1990, she and her husband traveled to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Asia, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. They also participated in several church building mission trips.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Waycross and was selected as their “Woman of the Year” in 2001. She was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class and served as the flower committee chairman for three years, a WMU Circle leader, and a Children’s Sunday School teacher.

She was also a member of the Waycross Junior Women’s Club and a charter member of the Waycross Camellia Garden Club.

She is survived by two sons, William C. “Bill” Parker Sr. (wife, Missy), of Athens, and Thomas A. “Tom” Parker Jr. (wife, Pam), of Brunswick, a daughter, Julia “Julie” P. Crews, six grandchildren, William “Will” C. Parker Jr., of Atlanta, Allison “Allie” L. Parker, of Athens, Brent T. Parker, of Atlanta, Jessica “Jessie” P. Parker, of Roswell, Katherine E. Parker, of Athens, and Brandon S. Crews, and a sister-in-law, Martha Parker Donaldson.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to the Flower Committee at First Baptist Church, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry J. Whitfield

Larry J. Whitfield, son of the late Henry and Luetta W. Whitfield, was born Jan. 16, 1949, the youngest of seven children born and reared in Douglas.

On, Wednesday (Feb. 7, 2018), God dispatched an angel of mercy to whisper the good news to Larry that it was time to lay his burden down.

He was a person who went about doing well. He knew how to put God first in all his efforts.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris A. Pearson and Etta Mae Mote, a brother, Sgt. Isaac Whitfield, as well as immediate aunts and uncles.

He was educated in the public schools of Douglas and Coffee County. Upon graduating from Carver High School in 1967 he moved to Waycross. He was employed with CSX Railway where he remained for 30 years and retired. Later he enrolled in South Georgia College, currently known as South Georgia State College located in Douglas.

During his childhood, he learned early in life his personal path and duty to follow his Savior Jesus Christ. He was a dedicated and faithful lifelong member of First Born Fales Temple Church. He served the First Born Church of the Living God Association. His positions with the local church and state association included pianist and financial secretary/bookkeeper.

He was a lovable character, a person everyone chose to have as a friend and was willing to be a friend to all. His passion for family and friends was shown in how he communicated with them by phone everyday.

Cherishing his memories are two brothers, Henry Whitfield Jr. and Tommie J. Whitfield (Terrie); his sister, Essie W. Owens; six nieces; 12 nephews; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; two very special friends, Beverly Hill and Edwin Lewis; and other endearing friends.

Visitation will be today at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 MLK Drive Waycross, from 6 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Interment will immediately follow at Douglas City Cemetery in Douglas.

Arrangements are entrusted to McLean-Litman Funeral Service of Douglas.

Ellis G. Jacobs

Eliis G. Jacobs, 60, of 1313 Church St., Blackshear, died in the early morning hours of Thursday (Feb. 8, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Hospital.

“Coot,” as he was known by all who knew him, was the son of Delores Welch and was married to Debra Jacobs.

Family and friends may call on the family at their residence or at the home of his mother.

Funeral arrangements through Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear will be announced later.

Romey C. Johnson Jr.

Romey Clarence Johnson Jr., 75, of Mershon, passed away early Thursday morning (Feb. 8, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Born in Mershon May 18, 1942, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 1960 graduate of Patterson High School and was retired from CSX Transportation where he had been a machinist. He was also a farmer and loved to garden.

He was a die-hard Georgia Bulldog fan and also loved watching the Pierce County Bears and the Clinch County Panthers. He loved to stay busy and would fix anything whether it was broken or not.

He never met a stranger and loved meeting people. He also enjoyed getting together with his fellow CSX retirees.

He dearly loved his family but doted on his two granddaughters – taking them to and from school and being the best granddad to them. He was a member of Offerman Church of God.

He was a son of the late Romey Clarence Sr. and Nola Lee Tyre Johnson. He was also preceded in death by all three of his sisters, Mary Lee Kicklighter, Scarlett Holloway and Shirley Johnson, and by his brother, Allen Johnson.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Nova Dean Hyers Johnson, of Mershon; his daughter, Tammy (Ricky) Braswell, of Mershon; two sons, Michael (Michael Dennis) Johnson, of Charlotte, N.C., and Scott Johnson, of Waycross; three sisters-in-law, Edith Johnson, of Alma, Ima Jean (Hollis) Yawn, of Alma, and Brenda (Cleve) Herrin, of Nahunta; his two granddaughters, Kayla Braswell and Haley Braswell; his dog and cat, Sweetpea and Oreo; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family requests that past and present machinists from CSX serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Lucille Walker Miller

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Lucille Walker Miller, 98, was held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Robert Wood.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.