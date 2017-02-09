February 9, 2017

Daphne G. ‘Dap’ Van

Daphne G. “Dap” Van, 58, of 3269 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson, passed away Thursday (Feb. 2, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

She was born in Blackshear in 1958 to the late Sinclair and Ozie Lee Huff Davis. She attended Pierce County Training School and graduated in 1976.

Growing up, she had a passion for cooking and enjoyed feeding people whether she knew them or not. She always had snacks waiting for nieces and nephews after school and any other children that may have been around.

The Georgia-Florida game day and Super Bowl Sundays will never be the same in Patterson without the spread she laid out.

“Everyone knew to go to 3269 Tyre Bridge at halftime for a plate of food and I mean a huge plate,” said her family

She did not have a selfish bone in her body. She would give you the shirt off her back if she thought you needed it.

She was employed with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department until her health declined and she retired in 2010.

She was devoted to her church (Macedonia) under the leadership of the Rev. Johnny Gipson. When asked to help on any auxiliary fundraiser she gave it 110 percent. Her service as an usher was very important to her and she took pride in it.

She was married to Willie D. Van Sr. who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death, other than her parents and husband, were a brother, Willie Morgan Davis, and her grandparents, Booker T. and Mariah Eckles, Amy Climax and Robert Willie Kent.

Left to cherish her memories are two sons, Willie D. Van Jr. and Berri Allen Van; three grandchildren, Quintashya Burse, Will D. Van III and Berri Allan Van Jr.; two sisters, Juanita Davis and Beverly Davis; aunts, Annie Lee Brown, of Gainesville, Fla., Annie (John) Harris, of Decatur; one uncle, Booker T. Eckles Jr., of Fort Pierce, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 3388 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson.

Words of comfort will be given by the Rev. Johnny Gipson, pastor of Macedonia.

Interment will follow in the Offerman Cemetery.

The body will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the hour of service.

The cortege will assemble at the residence at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Rosa Lee Wilson

Rosa Lee Wilson, 94, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehab after a brief illness.

Friends may reach out to her daughter, Marjorie Dunaway Mizel, by calling (707) 384-2056.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Barbara McGuire

A funeral for Barbara Joyce McGuire was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Caleb Lancaster officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Allen, Michael, Allen, Casey Davis, Ricky Davis, Derek Padgett and Greg Taylor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.