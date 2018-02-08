February 8, 2018

Dean Roundtree Griffin

Dean Roundtree Griffin, 85, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (Feb. 7, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Ralph Lamar Force

Ralph Lamar Force, 85, of Millwood, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was born in Albany to the late Hartford Lamar Force and Verdie Lucille Cowart Brantley.

He was raised in Albany, Millwood and Jacksonville, Fla., but he retired to Millwood in 1982 from Miami, Fla.

He owned and operated A&F Floor Covering Inc. in Miami, Fla., and was a member of Indian Mound Baptist Church in Millwood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Frances Force, one brother, Hartford D. Force Sr. (wife, Cilla Innette), and two brothers-in-law, Clifton Bennett and Edward Bennett (Elizabeth).

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Mattie Lois Bennett Force (married 1953), of Millwood; two daughters, Gwendolyn Lazarus (Mark), of Tallahassee, Fla., and Winifred Higgs (Elisha), of Millwood; one sister, Margaret “Mickey” Henson (James), of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Joyce Bennett, of Millwood; five grandchildren, Azure Lazarus, Ralph Higgs, Amber Lazarus Proctor (Eric Dante), Gary Lazarus and Ariana Higgs Ferrell (Christopher); seven great-grandchildren, Desiree Higgs, Rubin Proctor, Monica Proctor, Mattie Higgs, Keira Ferrell, Isabella Proctor and Carissa Ferrell; his survivors include nine nieces and nephews.

He had a favorite saying … “This is the Life!” He always had a smile on his face and a story to share with others.

A memorial service will be held a later date. Memorialization is by cremation.

Memorial contributions can be made to Okefenokee Human Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.



Herbert Taylor Jr.

Herbert Taylor Jr., 76, of Hoboken, was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Mayday, Ga. He went home to be with the Lord at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross on Friday (Feb. 2, 2018).

He was the son of the late Herbert Sr. and Retha Mae Sanders Taylor. After the death of his mother, his father married Dorothy Taylor, who helped raise the Taylor children.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, watching westerns, Wild Kingdom and was a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a very calm and peaceful person.

He was one of the original gospel singers of the popular Taylor Brothers, of Hoboken. For many years, he worked with his brothers in the turpentine business. He later worked with Hercules Company and he retired as a heavy equipment operator.

He and Essie Mae Hall met at CME Methodist Church in Malvin, Ga., and they got married in December 1964.

He was preceded by his parents and Dorothy Taylor, his five siblings, Junior Taylor, C.J. Taylor, Jack Taylor, Willie Bee Taylor, Virgie Lee Pugh and Joe Taylor.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Essie Mae Taylor; daughters, Joyce Burch (Steve), Carolyn McGruder (Kenny Sr.) and Linda Taylor; his son, Ricardo Curtis (Latoya); and his step-sons, Ricky Taylor and Curtis James Taylor; siblings, Doris Johnson, the Rev. Clarence Taylor (Marie), Jeanette Legrear (Aaron), Richard Taylor Sr., (Louisa), George Taylor (Elizabeth), Reatha Mae Williams (Napolean) and Clinton Newberry; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Solid Rock Christian Ministries, Inc., 89 Dowling St., Hoboken, with Elder Lawrence Hill, pastor, presiding. Words of comfort will be delivered by his nephew, Pastor Douglas Taylor, of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Fitzgerald.

Interment will follow in the Hoboken City Cemetery.

The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

The cortege will assemble at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.





Clifford E. Graham Jr.

On Jan. 31, 2018, God called his beloved child Clifford E. Graham Jr., 49, home to rest after an extended illness at the Bacon County Hospital.

“Heatcliff,” as everyone called him, was born on Sept. 17, 1968, to the late Clifford E. Graham Sr. and Ernestine Miller Graham, of Waycross. He received his formal education in the Waycross Public School system and graduated from Waycross High in 1986. He worked as a cook in Waycross and Alma.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Diane Hamm.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 15 years, Loretta Graham, of Alma; two children, Cassandra Graham, of Savannah, and Justin Turner, of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Mari Cassan Graham and Marei Christina Graham, both of Savannah; three brothers, Bernard (Karen) Graham, of Miraman, Fla.; Ernest D. Graham, of Atlanta; and Vincent (Mildred) Gaskin, of Albany; four sisters, JoAnn G. White, Sarah (J.T.) Carter, both of Waycross, Wanda (Keith) Davis, of Douglas, Jacqueline (Boddy) Merritt, of Ocilla, and Tamara Marion, whom he helped raise in Alma; a host of cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, god-children and sorrowing friends.

Special thanks is extended to Stacy Temple and Woody White, of Alma, from the family.

Public viewing will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Rainge Memorial Chapel with Archbishop Michael-Angelo James, pastor of Emmanuel International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 600 Genoa St., Waycross, offering words of comfort.

Memorialization will be by cremation.





Patricia Smith Parker

Patricia “Tish” Smith Parker, 87, wife of the late Judge Thomas A. Parker Sr., passed away Tuesday night (Feb. 6, 2018) at Thrive Assisted Living in Watkinsville, after a brief illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Kenneth J. Brady Sr.

A funeral for Kenneth Jerome Brady Sr. was held Wednesday afternoon at Waycross First Assembly with Pastor Johnny Summerall, Pastor Dwayne Smith and Pastor Bill Ligon officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brad Jones, Tracey Corley, Miles Kilby, Steve Hester, Shawn Brophy and Bryse Brophy.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Ft. Stewart Army Base.

