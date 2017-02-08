February 8, 2017

Jonnie James

Jonnie James, 83, died Tuesday morning (Feb. 7, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Major Allen and Jessie Belle Dowling Allen, and her husband, James Robert “Bob” James.

Survivors include four daughters, Susan Stone (Dewayne), of Waycross, Kaye Walker (Larry), of Waycross, Barbara Green (Gordon), of Gray, and Linda James, of Waycross; three granddaughters, Amy McIntosh (Adam), Kathi Boyette (Kevin) and Kristi Peavy (Ricky); one grandson, Dave Husbands; two great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters; and one sister, Jacqueline Rosenbush (Carl).

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The John Wesley Sunday School Class and Keenager Choir are asked to meet 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Evelyn Tapley

Evelyn Tapley, 95, of Hoboken, died Monday afternoon (Feb. 6, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Hoboken to the late Franklin Harvey Griffin and Ocie Gertrude Strickland Griffin. She made Hoboken her home for the majority of her life.

She was an excellent and accomplished seamstress who sewed for many people including making drapes for R.B. Zachry and Company.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Tapley, three brothers, Elbert Griffin, Lewis Griffin and P.D. Griffin, and seven sisters, Elizabeth G. Altman, Minnie G. Lee, Frances G. Thomas, Mattie Griffin, Annie Griffin, Lillian G. Thornton and Ocie G. Ferreira.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anne Childers

A funeral for Anne Childers was held Tuesday morning at First Baptist Church with the Rev. John Wheeler, the Rev. Mark Williams and Dr. Felix Haynes officiating.

Pallbearers were Troy Booker, Danny Clark, Robert Kegley, Ryder Leary, Moi Monroe and Jimmy Stewart.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Gleaners Sunday School Class and the Holly Interest Membership.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.