February 7, 2018

Linda Jenkins

Linda Jenkins, 66, of Waycross, died early Monday morning (Feb. 5, 2018) at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Savannah after a brief illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Morris Lee Holder Sr. and Peggy Batten Horton. She made Waycross home for her entire life. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1969 and received her registered nursing degree from South Georgia College.

She began her career with Satilla Regional Medical Center in the labor and delivery unit. She left to work for 16 years with Dr. Roger Bates before returning to labor and delivery. She retired in December 2017 from Mayo Clinic Health System of Waycross where she was currently working in their convenient care facility. After retirement she was a member of the Retired Hospital Workers.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Waycross and the Enthusiasts Sunday School Class. She also served as an elder and sang in the church choir. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family, especially traveling to watch her grandsons play baseball.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel Holder and Morris Lee Holder Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Charles L. “Buddy” Jenkins, of Waycross; two children, Bill Arney (wife, Risa), of Alma, Chris Arney, of Waycross; a step-daughter, Betsy Taylor (husband, Gary), of Hayes, Va.; four grandchildren, Bennett Arney, Jarrett Arney, Trey Taylor and Berkley Taylor; two sisters, Roylene Nichols (husband, Jeremy), of Savannah, Leitha Barfield (husband, Michael), of Vidalia; a special friend, Cecilia Mincey, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Elders of First Presbyterian Church and her former co-workers have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 601 Hill St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond L. Rosenblatt

Raymond Larry Rosenblatt, 73, of Glen St. Mary, Fla., passed away Friday (Feb. 2, 2018) at St. Vincent’s Riverside Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born Feb. 7, 1944 to the late Louis Rosenblatt and Illa Belle Dugger Rosenblatt. He was a 24-year resident of Baker County and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He was a shop supervisor with CSX Railroad with 31 years of service before retiring in 1993. In 1994, he moved to Baker County and built and managed All Safe Mini Storage. Later he owned and operated Larry’s Utility Buildings.

Through the course of business, he met and cherished many friends in and around Baker County. He was a member of First Baptist Church, of Macclenny, for 20 years and a recent member of the First Baptist Church, of Sanderson. Chairing the Baker County Sesquicentennial was his opportunity to “give back” to a community he dearly loved.

He was a member and founder of the Baker County SCV Camp, Captain Winston Stephens. He proudly participated in the “Second Battle of Olustee” to preserve the honor and dignity of the Olustee Battlefield Monument. More than anything, he loved his family dearly and enjoyed the time he had with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Haylett Rosenblatt, of Glen St. Mary, Fla.; his son, Louis (Lisa) Rosenblatt, of Glen St. Mary, Fla.; his daughters, Cynthia (Larry) Cantrell, of Springfield, Tenn., Loretta (Roger) Johnson, of Lakeland, Ga., and Beth (Troy) England, of Macclenny, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Patti (Mike) Konkel, of Blairsville, Ga., and Betty Rosenblatt, of Melrose, Fla.

A celebration life service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, of Macclenny, with the Rev. Roy Vining and the Rev. James Gipson officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be held Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Ocala, Fla.

Arrangements are under the care of V. Todd Ferreira Services, 250 N Lowder St., Macclenny, Fla. 32063.

A guestbook is available for expressions of sympathy at www.ferreirafuneralservices.com

Ralph Lamar Force

Ralph Lamar Force, 85, of Millwood, died Tuesday night (Feb. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.