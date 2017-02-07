February 7, 2017

James Leroy Thrift Jr.

REIDSVILLE — James Leroy Thrift Jr., 61, passed away Monday (Jan. 30, 2017) at his residence.

The Waycross native lived in Reidsville for the past 37 years. He retired as an investigator in inmate affairs with the Georgia Department of Corrections after 28 years of service. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his loyal friend “Jake” around.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leroy and Reba Thrift Sr., his wife, Judy Thrift, and a sister, Mary Thrift.

He is survived by his children, Bonnie Nix, of Waycross, James (Kim) Beverly, of Glennville, and Stacy Thrift, Jamie Arnold and James (Megan) Waters, all of Reidsville; siblings, Ellen Gillard, of Douglas, Sherry Wheeler, of Hoboken, Gladys (Lamar) Welch, of Fargo, and Ellie Lone (Jody) Thrift, of Manor; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was conducted Thursday (Feb. 2, 2017) in the chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with the Rev. David Moxley officiating.

Interment was in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jamie Wasson, Neal Thompson, Matthew Thompkins, Austin Jordan, Brandon Franklin and Jarrett Franklin.

Arrangements were with Low Country Cremation and Burial.

Edward D. Bennett Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Daniel “Ed” Bennett Sr., 84, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday (Feb. 4, 2017) at his son’s residence.

Born in Mershon Jan. 13, 1933, he lived in Jacksonville for many years before moving back to Pierce County 38 years ago. He was the former owner/operator of Southside Upholstery while in Jacksonville and then farmed after moving back to Pierce County. His cows and farming were his hobbies. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Randall Linton and Mary Hyers Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Ann Parrish Bennett, an infant daughter, Mary Jean Bennett, a son, Edward Daniel Bennett Jr., two sisters, Madese Davis and Wanna Lee Carnes, and three brothers, Eldred Bennett, A.J. “Dobie” Bennett and Edsel Bennett.

Survivors include a daughter, Gladys Baker, of Jacksonville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Russell and Suzy Bennett, of Blackshear, and Harley and Darlene Bennett, of Jacksonville; a sister, Rebecca Wagner, of Mershon; a brother, Phil Bennett, of Mershon; three grandchildren, Jimmy Baker, Samantha (Gary) York and Jason Bennett; three step-grandchildren, Michele Armstrong, Shane McPortland and Richard Smith Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn Brazzale and Gavin Bennett; a step-great-grandchild, Richard Smith III; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Mershon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to either Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Evelyn Tapley

Evelyn Tapley, 95, of Hoboken, died Monday afternoon (Feb. 6, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.