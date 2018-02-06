February 6, 2018

Sebrina Crews Horton

Sebrina Crews Horton, 60, of St. Simons Island, passed away peacefully on Friday (Feb. 2, 2018).

Her late husband, Jack W. Horton Jr., preceded her death in April 2015, as did her sister, Laquetta Crews Moody, in January 1989.

She is survived by her parents, her father, Woodrow Crews, of Waycross, and mother, Jane C. (McKinnon) Mitchell, of St. Simons Island.

She will be remembered and forever cherished by her loving family including Justin, Brie and Madison Henshaw, (St. Simons Island), Chip and Holly May, (St. Simons Island), Jerald and Penny Lee (Blackshear), Mike and Paula Mitchell, (Key Largo, Fla.), Guy and Diane Mitchell, (Atlanta), Mitch and Brandi Mitchell (Jacksonville, Fla.), Jason and Liz Crews, (Atlanta); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She had a long career with Sea Island Company’s Beach Club Resort having worked as a faithful employee as concierge, manager and trainer for 19 years. She greeted many of her friends and guests daily with a graceful nature, warm smile and polite disposition, as many will continue to remember her having.

Her Sea Island family meant a lot to her and she continually expressed fond memories and heartfelt gratitude for all her co-workers and especially her beach family and friends that provided comfort for her over the years.

The family will have a celebration of life memorial service in the coming months and will invite friends and family to join them in her favorite place, the sandy beaches of St. Simons in May.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of remembrance may be made by charitable support to Heartland Hospice and Hospice of the Golden Isles of Brunswick.

“We will be forever grateful for the care, grace and dignity both Hospice services offered Sebrina and her family in the final days of Sebrina’s battle with cancer,” said her family. “May her soul continue to shine on us from the heavens and may Our Heavenly Father bless her with peace.”

Vickie Johnson

A memorial service for Vickie Johnson will be held Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Waresboro Baptist Church, 2376 North Clough Bay Road.

Friends and loved ones who would like to pay their respects to her and to say goodbye are invited to attend.

Lucille Walker Miller

BLACKSHEAR — Lucille Walker Miller, 98, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Feb. 4, 2018) at Harborview Health System in Blackshear.

Born in Patterson, Feb. 10, 1919, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She worked for the Schreiber Department Store and the Gilmore Department Store in Blackshear for a number of years. She was one of the oldest members of Blackshear First United Methodist Church having joined in 1936.

In the past, she served on the administrative board and was a member of the UMW (United Methodist Women).

She was also a former member of the Blackshear Women’s Club for more than 50 years and the Pierce County Historical Society. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Huxford Genealogical Society. She loved to read, travel and research genealogy.

She was the daughter of the late James “Jim” Samuel and Leila Winn Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William W. Miller, and her four infant brothers.

Survivors include the family of the late Ida Winn Allen, the family of the late Robert Leon Winn, the family of the late Dr. Bronze Youmans, the family of the late William W. Miller, her caregiver, Mary Ann Guest, and numerous cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth J. Brady Sr.

Kenneth Jerome Brady Sr., 57, of Blackshear, died Sunday evening (Feb. 4, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to Larry Brady and Edna Joe Jones Bryson and made Waycross his home for most of his life. He was formerly a radiation therapist in the Oncology Department and was a true man of faith that loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally.

He had passion for his faith and would witness to anyone by sharing his testimony. He was a member of Christian Renewal and attended Waycross First Assembly. He was a veteran and served his country honorably in the United States Army.

He is survived by two daughters, Mandy Pitts (husband, Mack), of Blackshear, Hillary Germano (husband, Chris), of Brunswick; a son, Ken Brady Jr. (wife, Cassey), of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Makayla Pitts, Molli Ann Pitts, Landon Brady, Miles Pitts, Maverick Pitts, Dawson Brady; a sister, Sherry Brophy (husband, Paul), of Waycross; a brother, Dewayne Brady (wife, Donna), of Tampa, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Waycross First Assembly. Burial will follow at Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

John Henry Crosby

AXSON — John Henry “Buddy” Crosby, 76, of Axson, passed away Monday (Feb. 5, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross, following an extended illness.

A native of Atkinson County, he was born Jan. 25, 1942 to the late Henry and Lounette Mizell Crosby. He was a heavy equipment operator and worked in the sewing industry for most of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an honorary member of Bennett Bay Hunting Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Bennett.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille Bennett Crosby, of Axson; two sons, Stephen Crosby (wife, Amy), of Homerville, Tony Crosby (wife, Amanda) of Eastman; a daughter, Leesa Clark (husband, Bill), of Claxton; a sister, Juanita Vickers (husband, Bud), of Westminister, S.C.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Pearson with Bishop Clee Sirmans officiating.

Interment will follow in the Utah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 9 o’clock at Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson.

Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Jenkins

Linda Jenkins, 66, of Waycross, died early Monday morning (Feb. 5, 2018) at St. Josephs Medical Center in Savannah after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Wendell Brown

A funeral for James Wendell Brown was held Monday afternoon at Cornerstone Church of God with the Rev. Brian Powell and the Rev. Robbie Yawn officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ware County Fire Department firefighters.

Honorary pallbearers were Ware County Fire Department and Waycross Police Department Auxiliary.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.