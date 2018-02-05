February 5, 2018

James Wendell Brown

James Wendell Brown, 40, of Waycross, died Thursday (Feb. 1, 2018) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., from injuries sustained in automobile accident.

He was born and raised in Waycross and lived there his entire life. He worked as a truck driver for Thom’s Transport Company. He also served for more than 22 years as a volunteer fireman for the Ware County Fire Department, and for more than 15 years with the Waycross Police Department Auxiliary.

He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs football fan and enjoyed racing go-carts, hunting and fishing. He attended Freedom Southern Congregational Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Brown Jr., his paternal grandparents, Charles Brown and Mildred Brown, his paternal grandfather, Robert L. Crews, and an uncle, Bobby Edward Crews Sr.

He is survived by two sons, Devin Brown (Brittany), of Waycross, Hunter Brown, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Cohen Brown, Carson Brown, Grayson Brown, Brayden Brown, Caden Brown, Kason Teegardin, Braylee Nettles; his father, Charles Larry Brown Sr.; his mother, Elaine Hodges (Wayne), of Waresboro; his brothers and sisters, Keith Brown (Tammy), of Waycross, Charles David Brown (Ginger), of Waycross, Carla Serfass (Kevin), of Blackshear, Renee Carter (James), of Waresboro; his paternal grandmother, Christine Hewitt, of Waycross; his paternal great-grandmother, Lena Whitaker, of Waycross; his aunts and uncles, Terry Brown (Nadine), of Tennessee, Robert Crews, of Waycross, Mary Lorraine Dowling, of Blackshear, Peggy Adams (Everett), of Hortense, Loree Crews, of Waycross, Aaron Crews, of Waycross, a step-brother, Travis Hodges (Deena), of Waresboro; Lisa Crawford, of Yulee, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Cornerstone Church of God. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today at the church beginning at 12 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary F. Roddenberry

FOLKSTON — Mary Frances Harden Roddenberry, 83, of Folkston, passed away Saturday (Feb. 3, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born July 24, 1934 in Folkston to the late Lewis Harden and Goldie Crews Harden. She retired as a tax preparer after more than 40 years with H&R Block.

She was a homemaker and loved to sew, knit, embroider, cook and garden. She enjoyed fishing and listening to bluegrass music. She loved to take trips to the mountains. She was of the Baptist faith.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Roddenberry, a great-grandson, Dylan Morris McCullough, a sister, Ann Pearce, a brother-in-law, Dan Pearce, and a sister-in-law, Florie Harden.

She is survived by her children, Michael Roddenberry (Dora), Larry Roddenberry and Shelba Martin; six grandchildren, Jessica Cooney (Joe), Christina Keene (Charles), Lorie Lindsay (David), Cory Roddenberry (Victoria), Brook Martin and Harley Hash; 11 great-grandchildren, Adrian Cooney, Patrick Cooney, Dylan Keene, Jaxson Keene, Hope Lindsay, Jay Lindsay, Jordan Lindsay, David Lindsay, James Todd, Cayden Roddenberry and Lucas Roddenberry; two sisters, Fredia Bluestein (Phillip), Betty Simmons (Tex); two brothers, Dean Harden (Liz) and Emory Harden; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at Philadelphia Free Will Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Ray McMillan officiating.

Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ White

Elizabeth “Liz” White, 64, loved mother, wife and friend passed away Saturday (Feb. 3, 2018).

She was married to Jesse White and together they have three children, Robert White, Melvin White and Angela Davis.

Memorial donations may be made to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home.

Herbert Taylor Jr.

HOBOKEN — Herbert Taylor Jr., 76, of Hoboken, went home to be with the Lord Friday (Feb. 2, 2018) at Hospice Satilla House in Waycross, with loved ones at his bedside.

He was born to the late Herbert Sr. and Retha Mae Sanders Taylor. After the death of his mother, his father married Dorothy Taylor who helped raise the Taylor children. He was one of the original gospel singers of the popular Taylor Brothers of Hoboken.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel in Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Kenneth J. Brady Sr.

Kenneth J. Brady Sr., 57, of Blackshear, died Sunday evening (Feb. 4, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Clifford E. Graham Jr.

Clifford Elias Graham Jr., 49, passed Wednesday (Jan. 31, 2018), at Bacon County Hospital.

He was the son of the late Earnestine Miller and the late Clifford Graham Sr., of Waycross. He was the husband of Loretta Graham, of Alma.

Friends are being received at the family home, 206 E. 5th St., Alma.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangement will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Lucille Walker Miller

BLACKSHEAR — Lucille Walker Miller, 98, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday afternoon (Feb. 4, 2018) at the Harborview Nursing Home in Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Joe Benton Purcell

Joe Benton Purcell, 61, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Feb. 3, 2018) at the Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Daytona, Fla., April 14, 1956 to the late Joe Brown Purcell and Mary Ruth Boatright Purcell. His brother, Robert Purcell, preceded him in death. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked with the City of Waycross.

Survivors include three children, Shawn Purcell, of Blackshear, Brandy Cardwell (Tripper), of Waycross, and Heather Purcell, of Gordon, a sister, Teresa Hamilton, of Waycross, seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or Crosby Funeral Home to help with burial expenses.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Bullard

A funeral for David Lester Bullard was held Friday afternoon at Hargraves Chapel in Millwood with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Melvin Burch officiating.

Burial followed in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brent Cox, Johnathon Cox, Donald Lynn Sweat Jr., Joey Bedgood, Damian Chauncey and Kelsey Banks.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rhonda Gay Boyd

A funeral for Rhonda Gay Boyd was held Saturday morning at Miles Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Caleb Lancaster officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stan Thomas, Jerry Peacock, Marshall Grobe, Kobie Turner, Grayson Thomas and Mark Brett.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James LaFayette Gillis

A memorial service for James “Jimmy” LaFayette Gillis was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ray, the Rev. Lamar Music and the Rev. Cliff Kirkland officiating.

Military honors were provided by the Honor Guard of Moody Air Force Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rev. David Inman

The funeral for the Rev. David Inman was held Friday at 2 p.m. at Place of Blessings Church Of God, Argyle.

Officiating were the Rev. Donald Stalvey, the Rev. Jerry Baldree and the Rev. Larry Powell.

Interment was in the New Prospect Methodist Church Cemetery, in Manor.

Active pallbearers were Danny Holmes, Derand Holmes, Little Ira Steedley, Dave Inman, John Steedley, Brad Inman, Josh Inman and Jeremy Chauncey.

Honorary pallbearers were great-grandsons.

Barbara McQuaig sang “Family Circle” and “Prayer Song,” Billy Powell sang “I Can Almost See the Lights of Home,” Buddy Beverly sang “Beulah Land” and W.D. Inman sang “Coming Home.”

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William Donald King

A graveside service for William Donald King took place Sunday afternoon at Hephzibah Cemetery with Damon King officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Johnny Anthony Tatum

A graveside service for Johnny Anthony Tatum took place Saturday morning at Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Joey Chancey officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Ronnie Tatum, Steve Nettles, Michael Locklear, Jesse Tatum, Scott Fisher and Daren Waters.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.