February 4, 2017

Lucy Conner Lee

Lucy Conner Lee, 82, died Thursday night (Feb. 2, 2017) at Folkston Park Care and Rehab after a short illness.

She was a native of Nassau County, Fla. A member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, she retired from Stone Mountain Handbags at the Darien Outlet Mall as a manager. She was a dedicated Christian that found joy serving her Lord and Savior using the gifts and talents He gave her to bring honor to His name.

She was an expert seamstress and cook who specialized in desserts, more importantly chocolates. She was a very civic minded person who served her community by advocating for every area of life in Brantley County. She passionately dedicated her time, energy and resources to funding and educating on behalf of the American Cancer Society. Her teasing wit will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dempsey G. Conner Sr. and Carrie Hickox Conner, one sister, Lou Rilla Landrum, and one brother, Barkley Holmes Conner.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen L. Martin (husband, Danny J.), of Hoboken; five grandchildren, Carrie Newman (Jimmy Day), Jeanie Murray (Gary), Adrian Martin, Joshua Martin and Taylor Martin; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Rowell, Grace Rowell, Kaylee Rowell, Katelyn Morash, Hayleigh Newman and Waylon Murray; two sisters, Delorese C. Lee, of Hoboken, and Barbara C. Bearden, of Pelham; one brother, Dempsey G. Conner Jr. (Laverne), of Pittsburgh, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon Saturday until time of the service at the home of Karen L. Martin, 173 Ferman Lee Lane, Hoboken.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Donna Keener

EDGEFIELD, S.C. — Donna Keener, 63, wife of Curtis Keener, of North Martintown Road, entered into rest on Thursday (Feb. 2, 2017) at her residence.

Her funeral will be held at 4 p.m. today at Victory Baptist Church with Dr. R. Larry Brown officiating. Interment will be private.

Born in Waycross, she ws the daughter of Herbert and Jane Taylor. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

Additional survivors include seven sons, Caleb Keener (Krystin), of Folkston, Josiah Keener (Dilshika), of Washington, D.C., Curtis Keener, of Charlotte, N.C., John Keener (Tera), of Freeport, Texas, Ruben Keener (Ana), Jack Keener (Amanda) and Micah Keener, all of North Augusta; six daughters, Emily Vanzant (Micah), of Folkston, Susannah Keener, of Callahan, Fla., Aimee Tondee (Steven), of Lewisburg, N.C., Esther Keener and Hannah Keener, both of Edgefield, and Ruth Kimmig (Elijah), of Pensacola, Fla.; a brother, Tom Taylor; a sister, Jennifer Crosby, both of Folkston; and 34 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Victory Baptist Church from 3 until the service time today.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.rowlandfuneralhome.com

Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.