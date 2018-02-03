February 3, 2018

Johnny Anthony Tatum

Johnny Anthony Tatum, 71, died Tuesday (Jan. 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Jesse Tatum and Alice Lou Thrift Tatum. He was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church and loved fishing and gardening. He had been a heavy equipment operator for Littlefield Construction Company and Dixie Roadbuilders.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Gilliard Tatum, of Waycross; two sons, Jesse Anthony Tatum and Corbitt R. Tatum (Tina), both of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Jesse Anthony Tatum Jr. and Tiffany Mara Tatum; an uncle, Randolph Tatum, of Waycross; two step-daughters, Carla Fisher, of Waycross, and Jeanette Fisher, of Blackshear; and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. today at Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Music Funeral Home this morning from 9 until 10 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.music funeralhome.com

William Donald King

William Donald King, 66, died Thursday night (Feb. 1, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and was formerly employed by T&T Fencing but was currently working for Wright’s Fencing Company.

He was the son of the late Bill King and Evelyn Jordan King.

Survivors include his companion, Brenda Smith, of Waycross; her children, Nova Bennett and Ashley Smith; two brothers, Talmadge King (Kathy), of Blackshear, and Damon King (Bernice), of Waycross; three sisters, Jeanette Lowery, of Waycross, Juanita Baldwin (Maurice), of Atlanta, and Tammy Black (Wendell); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Hephzibah Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday after the service at his residence.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Stafford J. Jordan

A funeral for Stafford J. Jordan was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Lloyd officiating.

Burial followed in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Colby Barber, Shon Jordan, Charles King, Harold Rudd, John Sills and Roger Waldron.

Honorary pallbearers were Andy “Cotton” Bennett, John Pirkle, George Taylor, Larry Taylor and Edward Waldron.

Music Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.