February 3, 2017

Margaret S. Pearson

Margaret Kathleen Searson Pearson, 67, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Beaufort, S.C. Jan. 17, 1950, she lived in Blackshear since 1990. She worked as a CNA and also worked in sales for J.C. Penney. She loved music, dancing, people and talking. She never met a stranger and was affectionately known as VW Maggie.

She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a daughter of the late James Cornwell and Gladys Johnson Searson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Searson.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Bobby Pearson, of Blackshear; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and James Tennison, of Waynesville; three sons, Ricky Haenelt, of Seattle, Wash., Tony Pearson, of Blackshear, and Kenneth Pearson, of Waynesville; a sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Curtis Chapman, of Beaufort; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Carol Searson, of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Harold and Amelia Pearson, of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Joey Pearson, Kenneth (Linda) Tennison, Chance Pearson, Tyler Tennison, Kimber Pearson and Brandon Tennison; a great-grandchild on the way, Brayden Evan James Tennison; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to either Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

James Daniel Griffin

James Daniel Griffin, 71, died Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2017) at his residence after a two year courageous battle with cancer.

He was a native of Clinch County, but lived most of his life in Waycross. He was a self-employed logger, retired from Union Camp and worked with security at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross. He loved to hunt and fish and was a member of Faith Temple.

He was the son of the late J.W. “Bill” Griffin and Willie Mae Corbitt. He was preceded in death by his spouse of 45 years, Delane Griffin, a brother, Charles Edward Griffin, and a grandson, Jamie Carter.

He is survived by two daughters, Johnna Carter (husband, James), of Hoboken, and Daniell Lightfoot (husband, Billy), of Nahunta; four grandchildren, Brandan Groover (wife, Jenny), of Hoboken, Walker Lee Carter, of Hoboken, Cassie Laine Gibson (husband, Tyler), of Nahunta, and James Calvin “J.C.” Arnold, of Waycross; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Allen, Zane and Jax Groover; two sisters, Jeannett Ring, of Waycross, and Billie Revels, of Highpoint, N.C.; a nephew, Mike Griffin (wife, Sabrina), of Waycross; his mother-in-law, Darcille Walker; a special family member, Doyle Arnold; a special pet, Bella; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Faith Temple. Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family will be receiving friends at the church from 1 until 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Kayden McGauley

Kayden River McGauley, precious baby boy of Chucular “Chuck” McGauley Jr. and Shakira Brown McGauley, was received in the arms of the angels of the Lord Monday (Jan. 30, 2017).

He was greeted in heaven by his maternal nana, Sylvia Wesley Conaway, maternal great-grandfather, Eugene Wesley Sr., and maternal great-grandmother, Verndell Wilson Brown, and paternal great-grandfather, Freddie Murchinson Sr.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Louise Murchinson (Benny); maternal grandparents, Frederick Anson Brown (Desiree); paternal great-grandmother, Alice Murchinson; maternal great-grandmother, Elouise Wesley; maternal great-grandfather, Elijah Brown; aunts, Latanya Brown Jackson (Javon), Amanda Moody (Jeffery), Leslie Paytee (Kent), Kelly McGauley (Wayne); uncle, Quashawn Conaway; godmother, Clarissa Thomas; and a host of god-brothers, god-sisters, great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

The family is receiving friends at 1007 Holly St., Blackshear.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at Taylor Chapel Cemetery, Millwood, at 4 p.m.

Words of comfort will be given by Pastor Kenneth Price of Taylor Chapel, Millwood, A Family That Prays Together Stays Together, Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel is in charge of the service.

Lucy Conner Lee

Lucy Conner Lee, 82, died Thursday (Feb. 2, 2017) evening at Folkston Park Care and Rehab following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Daphne G. Van

Daphne G. Van, 58, of 3269 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson, passed away Thursday (Feb. 2, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

She was the sister of Beverly Davis and Juanita Davis and is the mother of Berri Van and Willie Van Jr.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Funeral arrangements and a list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Ellis ‘Jay’ Lawhorne Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for James Ellis “Jay” Lawhorne Jr., 58, was held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Bishop Jerry Knowlton.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were his sons, Jason, Johnathan, Justin, Joseph and Cotton, and his brother, Cliff.

Honorary pallbearers were Merrill Tindall, Jerry Griffin and John Stephens.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Cavagnaro

A funeral for Ralph John Cavagnaro Jr. was held Thursday morning at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Eugene Wimberly, J.R. Wimberly, Josh Edge, Wesley Simpson, Zeus Sepulveda and Jason Cavagnaro.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.