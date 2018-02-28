February 28, 2018

Daisy Schiefelbein

Daisy McNeal Schiefelbein, 98, died Jan. 27, 2018 at Ross Memorial Health Care in Kennesaw, where she had been a resident for two years.

The Waycross native was the daughter of the late Ellis E. McNeal and Beulah Brown McNeal. She moved to Cobb County in 2002 to make her home with her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Howard Thomas.

She was a dedicated teacher in the Waycross-Ware County School systems from 1950 until 1981. She was also a volunteer and leader in many community activities. These included Central Baptist Church, Satilla Care Center Nursing Home Auxiliary, Waycross-Ware County Retired Educators and Delta Kappa Gamma International Society.

She loved to travel and visited all 50 states and many foreign countries. She especially enjoyed trips with the Merrymakers, the senior citizens group of Central Baptist Church. Other hobbies included reading, playing bridge and crocheting. Always ready to help others, in her later years, she crocheted many baby blankets for the Paulding Pregnancy Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Schiefelbein, and her brother, Ellis B. “Brownie” McNeal.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Thomas (husband, Howard Thomas), of Dallas, Ga.; three beloved grandchildren, Jason Moore (wife, Barbara), of Canton, Bryan Moore (wife, Nicole), of Houston, Texas, and Christie Patton (husband, Jerrod), of Atlanta; five great-grandchildren, Claire and Taylor Moore, of Houston, Texas, and Noah, Emily and Jane Moore, of Canton; and one sister, Inez Elliott, of Columbia, S.C.

A graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Damien J. Robinson

Damien J. Robinson, 39, died Tuesday morning (Feb. 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after a brief illness.

Friends are being received at the Robinson residence, 809 Sergeant St., and the Cobb residence, 1500 Dorris St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Michael J. Godwin Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — Micheal Jerry “Chip” Godwin Jr., 48, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2018).

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Davis Melton Martin

BLACKSHEAR — Davis Melton Martin, 72, of Waycross, passed away Monday (Feb. 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Born in Hoboken Jan. 2, 1946, he lived in Pierce and Ware counties most of his life. He had a long career in law enforcement beginning with the Hoboken Police Department in Hoboken followed by serving as the chief of police for the City of Patterson. He then went to work for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department where he would eventually retire.

He was a legend in the law enforcement field. He worked in security for Southern Ionics and was currently working security for Emmanuel Baptist Church and as a bailiff for the Pierce County Court System. He had several loves in his life, his children, grandchildren, gospel music, reading his Bible and collecting angels. He also loved sleeping, going to yard sales, eating and looking a pretty women. He was a true friend, a deputy who didn’t put up with anyone’s shenanigans, and an all around good man. He will be forever missed.

He was a son of the late Madison Markson and Ocie Viola Melton Martin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia McLaughlin Martin, two infant sisters, and four brothers, Marshall, Marvin, Dennis and Melvin.

Survivors include his three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Oliver Taylor, of McCurtain, Okla., and Dana and James Johnson and Tracie and Patrick Ulmer, all of Brunswick; three sisters, Avie Viola Aldridge, of Woodbine, Vielee (Jimmy) Hester, of Blackshear, and Helen Logan, of Waycross; four brothers, the Rev. Hilton (Marie) Martin, of Douglas, and Wayne (Sharon) Martin, the Rev. Jerry (German) Martin and Ray Martin, all of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Taylor, Samantha Taylor, Emily (Lane) Henderson, Chuck Ulmer, Corey Waters, Brandon (Desirae) Waters, Sarah (Cody) Deen, Sierra Waters and Stephanie (Victor) Henderson; five great-grandchildren with two on the way; special friends, Ken Justice and Kevin Anderson, both of Blackshear, and Gary Smith, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the High Bluff Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 9 at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorials be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ira Whitmer Crews

Ira Whitmer “Whit” Crews, 77, died Monday morning (Feb. 26, 2018) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla., after a short illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Brantley County and graduated from Hoboken High School in 1958. “Whit” was the owner/operator of Twin Oaks Bluegrass Park and Campground, and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira James Crews and Neva Dixon Crews, and nine siblings, Farley Crews, Martha Lee Crews, Thelma Crews Strickland, Frances Crews Hyers, Reppard Crews, Elzria Crews, Fleming Crews, Mattie Lou Crews Cohen and Archie B. Crews.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Ermalene Merritt Crews, of Hoboken, one daughter, Sharon Crews Crawford, of Hoboken, one grandson, Ira Lee Crawford, three great-grandchildren, Mason Lee Crawford, Eli Owen Crawford and Kaleb Whit Crawford, one sister, Mary Crews Thomas, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Mabel J. Cottingham

Mabel Joyner Cottingham, 82, died Monday evening (Feb. 26, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was a native of Waycross and lived in Blackshear for most of her life. She was a homemaker and was a member of The Way of Holiness Church.

She was the daughter of the late Lonzia J. Joyner Sr. and Dollie Fender Joyner. She was the wife of the late Edward Hamilton Cottingham II. She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher James Cottingham, a grandson, Lonzia L. Cottingham, three sisters, Barbara J. Barnard, Frances Waters and Joanne Lee, and a brother, Lonzia Joyner Jr.

She is survived by five children, Edward Cottingham (wife, Tammy), of Brunswick, Marcus Cottingham (wife, Linh), Ronnie Cottingham, of Blackshear, Landis Cottingham, of Blackshear, and Jane Cottingham, of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Crissi Patterson, Stephen Cottingham, Kimberly Land, Lillian Cottingham, Kenneth Cottingham and Chet Cottingham; many great-grandchildren; five siblings, Faye Stephens (husband, John R.), of Holly Hill, Fla., Oliff Smart, of Blackshear, Judy Taylor (husband, Jimmy), of Waycross, Linda Ryan (husband, J.B.), of Blackshear, and Ruth Waters (husband, Buddy), of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Greenlawn Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marleen Boatwright Jr.

Marleen Curtis Boatwright Jr., 70, died Tuesday (Feb. 20, 2018) at his home in Bay Minette, Ala.

He was born Jan. 27, 1948 in Waycross and was a resident of Bay Minette, Ala.

He was plant manager at Suburban Propane. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during Vietnam.

He is survived by two sons, Gabriel (Jaclyn) Boatwright, of Bay Minette, Ala., and Samuel (Rhiannon) Boatwright, of Camas, Wash., one brother, Ronnie Boatwright, of Waycross, one sister, Peggy Tapia, of Waycross, and four grandchildren, Owen Boatwright, Gavin Boatwright, Kira Boatwright and Rhys Boatwright.

A graveside service and burial was held Friday (Feb. 23) at 12:30 p.m. at the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery with Pastor David Garcia officiating.

Norris Funeral Home is serving the family.

Cecil E. Dunlap

Cecil E. Dunlap, 82, of Nicholls, passed away at his residence Sunday evening (Feb. 25, 2018) after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County on April 29, 1935 to the late Fletcher Dunlap and Adel Hicks Dunlap. Three brothers, Bobby, Billy and J.E. Dunlap, and four sisters, Orene Lawson, Madell Folsom, Carrie Baker and Louise Lee, preceded him in death.

He was retired from CSX Railroad, served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Douglas Dunlap, of Nicholls, two sons, Tony Dunlap (wife, Cathy), of Roswell, and Allen Dunlap (wife, Pamela), of Alma, a sister, Tiny Tillman, of Adel, two grandchildren, Anna Margaret and Cecily Dunlap, and three great-grandchildren, Richard Williams III, Cheyenne Durrance and Liam Grant.

The funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Delk and the Rev. Mike Lee officiating.

The body will be carried to the church at 1 p.m. to lie in state. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Active pallbearers will be Jay Graham, Tony Lee, Larry Lewis, Chad Lee, Johnnie King and Steven Lee. All others in attendance will be considered honorary escorts.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Claudene M. Brewster

A graveside service for Claudene M. Brewster was held Tuesday morning at Blackshear City Cemetery with Matthew O’Berry officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Juanita Faye Beverly

A funeral for Juanita Faye Beverly was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Freddie Smith and Mrs. Cynthia Crawford officiating.

Burial followed in Moore Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Blake Beverly, Brent Beverly, Corey Beverly, Paul Beverly, Joseph Boyles and Terence Hiott.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.