February 28, 2017

B. Morris Johnson

B. Morris Johnson, 92, died Feb. 21, 2017 at The Cove at Brookdale Charlotte East in Charlotte, N.C. after a brief illness.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Waycross, with the Rev. Barry Giddens and the Rev. Bill Dupree officiating.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Family visitation will be held immediately prior to the service at the church.

Pallbearers are his four grandsons and two grandsons-in-law.

Johnson was a native of Waycross, born on March 7, 1924 to the late W. Ellis Johnson and Fanny Lou Johnson. He retired from the Waycross Journal-Herald newspaper in 1989 after more than 50 years of employment, broken only by his service to his county from 1942 to 1946 when he was enlisted in the Navy during WWII.

He began his work at the paper in 1937 by delivering papers and ended his employment as the business manager. He worked for a number of years in the advertising department and his advertisements often won awards for creativity.

Johnson was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was active in the United Methodist Church at the local, District and Conference levels.

He was a member of the Waycross Jaycees, the Salvation Army Board, the local Gideon Camp and the Okefenokee Lions Club where he was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship award. It is the highest form of recognition given through the Lions Club International.

Locally he was the winner of the Morris Jacobson Brotherhood Award for community service in 2002. He was known for his fund-raising ability for many local causes.

Johnson was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, the Rev. Annie Louise Johnson, and his five siblings and their spouses.

Survivors include his four children, Lem Johnson (Del), of Milledgeville, David Johnson (Susan), of Mint Hill, N.C., Mark Johnson (Amy), of Kissimmee, Fla., and Alan Johnson (Trish), of Mooresville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Beau Johnson (Kristen), of Charleston, S.C., Harli Palme (Kevin), of Asheville, N.C., Jeremiah Johnson (Allison), of Monroe, N.C., Eric Johnson (Terri Lynn), of Atlanta, Alice Williams (Kenny), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Andrew Johnson, of Asheville, N.C.; seven great-grandchildren, Mattie Clark Palme, Pearl Palme, Vivian Palme, Parker and Sam Johnson, Brooks Johnson and Micah Williams; and 16 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, Epworth-By-the-Sea United Methodist Conference Center or the United Methodist Committee on Relief.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Harry J. Merk Jr.

Harry J. Merk Jr., 86, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Athens, Ga., to the late Harry Johnston Merk Sr. and Sallie Marguerite Hill Merk. He served in the United States Navy.

He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1957 with a bachelor of business administration in accounting (BBA).

Upon graduation, he was recruited by Scapa Dryer as an accountant who would help start the company in Waycross. His hard work and dedication led him to promotions within the company to mill manager, and eventually president. He retired from Scapa Dryer in the late 1980’s after many years of service.

After retirement, he opened Tebeauville Bookstore, which he operated for approximately 10 years. He loved his family, working and also the employees he had the opportunity to work with.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waycross where he served as an elder.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lee Peterson Merk.

He is survived by his children, Janet M. Thomas, of Elberton, James Harry Merk (wife, Faye), of Waycross, Joyce M. Prescott (husband, Glen), of Waycross, Jenny M. Pitts (husband, Jamie), of Adel; eight grandchildren, Jaryl Thomas, Sallie Partain (husband, Randall), Amanda Merk, Allison Merk, Ashley Davis (husband, Harmon), Valerie Kania, Shauna Tarshis (husband, Eric), Jordan Pitts; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Suzanne Ginn, of Atlanta, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

A private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Theodosia Eloise Hill

The homegoing celebration for Theodosia Eloise Leapheart Hill will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church, 500 Nichols St., with Elder Joel Melton officiating.

Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 1522 Clough St. at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m.

Mrs. Hill passed away peacefully at home Tuesday (Feb. 21, 2017). She was born July 4, 1928 in Williston, Fla., to the late Liler Leapheart Steadmon and George Byrd. She moved to Waycross at the age of five and attended the Waycross Public School system.

She married the late Henry Hill in 1945 and to this union two children were born, Robert Alton Hill and Valli Lois Hill Johnson. After traveling worldwide with her husband who was a career military man, they returned to live in Waycross in 1969.

She was a charter member and head deaconess of Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Hill.

She leaves to morn a son, Robert A. Hill (Rosetta), and two daughters, Valli Lois Johnson (Robert) and Patricia Thomas (David), all of Waycross; one grandson, J’Shun S. Alexzender Smith; four granddaughters, Camala R. Mitchell (Cedric), Rosetta A. Conner (Tommie), both of Suwanee, Dianna Eatmon, of Maryland, and Sirena Thomas, of Waycross; seven great-grandchildren, Cedric, Calen and Camdyn Mitchell, Trenton Conner and Jazmin, Jordan and Jermaine Eatmon; one sister-in-law, Louise Hill, of Hinesville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed at the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Betty Smith W. Nave

Betty Smith Ward Nave, 83, of Kernersville, N.C. died Wednesday (Feb. 22, 2017) at her residence in Kernersville, N.C. after an illness.

She was born in Union, S.C., to the late Ross Smith and Gena Elouise Turner Smith. She was raised in Union, S.C., and lived there for many years. She lived in Waycross for five years and lived in Kernersville, N.C. since 2014.

She was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. She loved to crochet and donated blankets to multiple Hospice Houses and also made newborn blankets and gave them to hospitals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David C. Ward, second husband, Leldon Nave, one sister, Ramona Robinson, one brother, Monty Smith, one grandson, Jeremy K. Norris.

Survivors include three children, David C. Ward Jr. (wife, Maurine), of Knoxville, Tenn., Kenneth Ward (wife, Tina), of Kernersville, N.C., and Anna Bennett (husband, Jim), of Waycross, one brother, John Smith (wife, Peggy), of Union, S.C., one sister, Anne Hyatt, of Pauline, S.C., 10 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles A. Campbell

ST. MARYS — Charles Augustus Campbell, 80, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Feb. 24, 2017) at the home of his daughter, Robin Campbell Thornton.

Born in Screven, Dec. 10, 1936, he lived in Waycross for many years before moving to Blackshear around 18 years ago.

He retired from United Parcel Service after 32 years of service. He was inducted into the prestigious United Parcel Service Circle of Honor — a group for the Elite drivers who never had an accident. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge No. 369 and loved yard sales and auctions.

He was a quick-witted and friendly people-person and was a very loving father and grandfather. He attended Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late John Kiser and Ellen Anderson Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Buck Cambell, and by a brother-in-law, Frank Watkins.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Phillips Campbell, of Blackshear, two daughters, Robin Campbell Thornton, of St. Marys, and Holly A. Campbell, of Blackshear, a sister, Thelma Watkins, of Tucker, a sister-in-law, Mary Campbell, of Lake Oconee; three grandchildren, Katharine Ann Carter, Anna Marie Campbell and Mason Walker Campbell, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests retired and present employees of UPS (Blackshear) to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles and give a special thank you to nurse Susan Moore and aid Brenda Bryant.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Walta Mae Evans

Walta Mae Evans, 88, died Monday morning (Feb. 27, 2017) after an illness.

Friends are being received at her daughter’s home, Greer Evans Jones, 1303 Farris St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Juanita E. Sweat

A graveside service for Juanita E. Sweat was held Monday morning at Mt. Green Cemetery with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.