February 27, 2018

Davis Melton Martin

Davis Melton Martin, 72, of Waycross, passed away Monday evening (Feb. 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Hospital in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Ira Whitmer Crews

Ira Whitmer “Whit” Crews, 77, died Monday morning (Feb. 26, 2018) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla., following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Marleen Boatwright Jr.

Marleen Curtis Boatwright Jr., 70, died Tuesday (Feb. 20, 2018) at his home in Bay Minette, Ala.

She was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Waycross, and was a resident of Bay Minette, Ala.

He was plant manager at Suburban Propane. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during Vietnam.

He is survived by two sons, Gabriel (Jaclyn) Boatwright, of Bay Minette, Ala., and Samuel (Rhiannon) Boatwright, of Camas, Wash.; one brother, Ronnie Boatwright, of Waycross; one sister, Peggy Tapia, of Waycross; and four grandchildren, Owen Boatwright, Gavin Boatwright, Kira Boatwright and Rhys Boatwright.

A graveside service and burial was held Friday (Feb. 23) at 12:30 p.m. at the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery with Pastor David Garcia officiating.

Norris Funeral Home is serving the family.

Ernestine McDaniel

Ernestine McDaniel, 83, of Lake Butler, passed away Saturday (Feb. 24, 2018) at NFRMC, Gainesville.

Longtime member of The Church of God, she was retired from Tacachale after 26 years. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 61 years, William Roy McDaniel.

She is survived by one daughter, two sons, one step-daughter, one brother, three sisters, 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Lake City Church of God on Highway 90 East. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Waresboro Cemetery on Highway 82 near Waycross.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Evans-Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, Fla.