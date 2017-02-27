February 27, 2017

Early Carswell Hersey

Early Carswell Hersey, 75, died Saturday night (Feb. 25, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Douglas, but resided the last 33 years in Waresboro. He was a former carpenter with General Housing and also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a son of the late Lonnie Dean Hersey and Virue Wright Hersey. He was married to the late Brenda Gail Stephens Hersey. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Hersey.

He is survived by three children, John L. Arnold Jr. (Angela), of Waycross, Becky Emory (Robert Register), of Nahunta, and Lori White (David), of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Tylor Dubose, Tommy Dubose, Nicolas Lane, Aaron Arnold, Nate Arnold and Maddie White; two great-grandchildren, Autumn Arnold and Noah Lane; three sisters, Bonnie Nettles, of Yulee, Fla., Tiny Wilson (Adam), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Peggy Wilder, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; three brothers, Dean Hersey (Louise), of Jacksonville, Fla., Glenn Hersey, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Mike Hersey of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waresboro Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cox Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at his residence from 5 until 7 o’clock, 696 N. McDonald Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jarman ‘J.L.’ Wheeler

U.S. Navy Ret. MRCS Jarman Leo “J.L.” Wheeler, 79, of Folkston, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 22, 2017) in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

He was born Oct. 1, 1937 to the late E.L. Wheeler and Eunice Lunsford Wheeler. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Wheeler; a daughter, Tonya R. Wheeler (William); a son, Billy Wheeler; grandchildren, Jeremy James, Adam James, Cole Wheeler and Amanda Wheeler; a great-grandchild, Cassidy James; a brother, E.L. Wheeler Jr.; four sisters, Mable Higginbotham, Velma Moncreif, Dorothy Craven, Ruth Nolan; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Faust, Jean Murray (Claude), Faye McMillan (Larry); and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family received friends Sunday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held in the Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. today with the Rev. Ray McMillan officiating.

Burial will follow in Trader’s Hill Cemetery with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan McMillan, Buck Roddenberry, Nicholas McDowell, Bubba Defee, Terry Morgan, Tim Birchall, Hunter Roddenberry and Ron Phernetton.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Juanita E. Sweat

Juanita E. Sweat, 86, died Saturday morning (Feb. 25, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was born in Dodge County but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy.

She was a daughter of the late Homer Lee Grantham and Rubie Mae Wiley Grantham. She was married to the late Wildon Alfred “Bill” Sweat. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Wildon Nathan “Tom” Sweat and Austin Alfred Sweat.

She is survived by her three sons, Ladon Sweat (Janice), Kenny Sweat (Mary) and Stephen Sweat (Toni), all of Millwood; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was to be held 10 o’clock this morning at Mt. Green Cemetery. The family hosted friends Sunday night at Indian Mound Baptist Church from 6 until 9 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Henry A. Brocato

Henry Anthony Brocato, 89, of Atlanta, died Thursday morning (Feb. 23, 2017) at Bud Terrace at Wesley Woods Campus in Atlanta, after an extended illness.

He is survived by his wife, Henrietta Strickland Brocato, of Atlanta; three sons, Gregory Brocato (Deborah), Keith Brocato (Linda), Joseph Brocato (Christina); a daughter, Patricia Theriot (David); two step-daughters, Cynthia Moore, Sarah Thrift; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Harry J. Merk Jr.

Harry J. Merk Jr., 86, of Waycross died Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Jerry J. Knowlton Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Jerry Jerald Knowlton Sr., 79, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Feb. 26, 2017) following a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

John Joseph Boggs

A funeral for John Joseph “Joe” Boggs was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. and the Rev. Jesse Deems officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Micah Boggs, John Flores, Tyler Flores, Carl Fromhagen, Zak Kirk, Alexandre Reis and Wendell Sawyer.

Honorary pallbearers were Gene Buffington, Terry Buffington and Walter Buffington.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Lamar Melton

James Lamar Melton, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday night (Feb. 12, 2017) at Hospice Satilla in Waycross.

A service was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Rainge Funeral Home Chapel.

Words of comfort to the family were given by Pastor Albert Sutton.

Pallbearers were Roy Melton, Rickey Melton, Danny Melton, Johnny Melton, Mark Paulk and Tony Gill.

Interment was in Jordan Cemetery near Dixie Union.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of service.

Delores Taylor

A funeral for Delores “Dee Dee” Taylor took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lonzie Wester Jr. officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Jerry Booth, Gene Bowen, Norris James, Johnny James, Ray Knowlton, Bert Denton and Lloyd Denton.

Joyce ‘Jake’ Shiver

A funeral for Joyce “Jake” Shiver was held Sunday afternoon at Mile-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Lindsey officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Shiver, Gary Oliver, Frank Schreiber, John McLellan, Ricky Foy, Jimmy Siironen and Josh Siironen.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.