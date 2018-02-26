February 26, 2018

S. Harold Gowen

FOLKSTON — S. Harold Gowen, 94, of Folkston, passed away at his residence Saturday (Feb. 24, 2018).

He was born Dec. 9, 1923, to the late James Vernon Gowen Sr. and Agnes Dean Gowen. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II. In April 1948, he married Ann Hopkins.

In 1951, he joined his brother, J.V. Gowen Jr., in business, forming the partnership of Gowen Timber Co. In 1961, he acquired an interest in the partnership of Hopkins Gowen Oil Co.

He served on the board of directors of Toledo Manufacturing Co. and the Peoples Bank. He served on the Charlton County Forestry Board and the Georgia Forestry Association Board for a number of years. He was a member of the Folkston United Methodist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ann Hopkins Gowen, eight siblings, James Dean (Verena Monroe) Gowen, Emory Clyde (Ann Smith) Gowen, Andrew Williard Gowen, Hazel Gowen (Pearce) Stapleton, Donald Lee Gowen, J.V. (Ruby Harrison) Gowen Jr., Guy Albert (Ethel Harrison) Gowen, Lacy Marion Gowen, and two nephews, Gregory Gowen and Kenny Gowen.

He is survived by his local nieces and nephews, Jimmie Dean (Ann) Gowen, Sidney (Gloria) Gowen, Mary Eve (Leslie) Blair, Frances (David) McDaniel, Rosemary (Ken) Kriner, Johnny (Debbie) Gowen, Guy Gowen, Joe (Julie) Hopkins, Deborah (Chuck) Carter, Kay (Timer) Rhoden and Connie Spivey; and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Pineview Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Varnell and Dr. Rick Lanford officiating.

Memorials may be made in his memory to Folkston United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 396, Folkston, Ga. 31537, the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, P.O. Box 2525, Macon, Ga. 31203 or the Georgia Forestry Foundation, 551 North Frontage Road, Forsyth, Ga. 31209.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.

Lester W. Toler

CORYDON, Ind. — Lester William Toler, 73, of Corydon, died Saturday (Feb. 24, 2018) at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, InD.

He was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Corydon, to the late Russell and Thelma Franks Toler. He was a retired machinist with CSX railroad and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served in the 81st Tactical Fighter Wing.

Survivors include his sons, Tracy Scott Toler (Lisa), of Lagrange, Ky., William Russell “Billy” Toler (Lisa), of Lafayette, Ind., and James Keith “Jimmy” Toler (Samantha), of Wheatland, Wyo.; his brother, Owen Dale Toler (Pat), of Corydon; his sister, Belva Jean Ollis (Jerry), of Sellersburg, Ind.; and his grandchildren, Autumn Toler, Emily Hendrickson (Noah), Gryphon Toler and Jacob Toler.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon.

Pastor Rob Pryor will officiate.

Burial will be in Heidelberg Cemetery near Corydon.

Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Heidelberg Cemetery Foundation.

Pallbearers will be Tracy, Billy, Jimmy, Jacob and Mark Toler and Noah Hendrickson.

Arrangements are with BeanBlossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon, Ind.

Juanita Faye Beverly

Juanita Faye Beverly, 86, died Friday afternoon (Feb. 23, 2018) at Warner Center Community Hospice of Fernandina Beach, Fla., following a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

She was a native of Nichols but lived most of her life in Waycross. She and her husband, Charles Hubert Beverly, celebrated 62 years of marriage prior to his death in October 2015.

She was the daughter of the late Charles Wesley Moore and Lucy Kirkland Moore. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Charles “Blue” Moore, Elias Moore, Charlene Capps and Joy Moore Jackson.

She was a graduate of Wacona High School and the Massey Business College, of Jacksonville, Fla. She was formerly employed with Atlantic Coast Line Credit Union, and later with the Okefenokee Educational Service Agency (RESA). In 1979, she began working for the Southeast Georgia Regional Development Center and ended her career in 1989 as the director of administration.

She actively volunteered in many capacities including as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Sunday School teacher and youth volunteer through her church. She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Ann Boyles (husband, Fred), of St. Marys; two sons, Ronald Wayne Beverly (wife, Linda), of St. Marys, and Hugh Albert Beverly (wife, Jeanie), of Kingsland; seven grandchildren, Corey Beverly (wife, Kelli), of Kingsland, Blake Beverly, of Atlanta, Terence Hiott (wife, Brittnee), of Valdosta, Cynthia Crawford (husband, Eric), of Bogart, Joseph Boyles (wife, Stacy), of Bishop, Brent Beverly (wife, Hallie), of Homerville, and Karli Panos (husband, Josh), of Kingsland; 13 great-grandchildren; a niece, Wanda Roth, of Waycross; and a nephew, Floyd Jackson, of Bickley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Faye Beverly to the area Hospice care of one’s own choosing, or to the Sweat Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 510 West Blackshear Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

The Beverly family expresses their sincere thanks to the staff of Lakes Crossing Senor Care of Kingsland who lovingly cared for her in her last year.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Moore Cemetery of Bickley.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Roslyn Ward Nixon

Roslyn Denise Ward Nixon passed away peacefully Thursday night (Feb. 22, 2018) with loved ones at her beside.

The family is receiving calls at the family residence, 502 Garlington Ave., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Elnora M. Twyne

Elnora M. Britton Twyne, 91, departed this life Sunday morning (Feb. 25, 2018) at Garden View Assisted Living Facility in Blackshear.

She was born Oct. 29, 1926 in Blackshear to the late Cearria and Walter Britton Sr.

The family is receiving friends at 524 Watson St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Latter Day Saints in Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.

Loretta Young Graham

Loretta Jean Young Graham, 45, passed Friday (Feb. 23, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma after an illness.

“Cookie,” as she was affectionately called, was born July 27, 1972, to Rosie Lee Young and the late Mack Marion Sr.

She received her formal education from the Bacon County School System. She was married to the late Clifford E. “Heathcliff” Graham.

The family is receiving friends at 206 E. 5th St., Alma.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Barbara Taylor

The homegoing celebration for Barbara Joann Vereen Taylor will be held Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Perry Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway with Bishop Michael-Angelo James offering words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Barnar Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 7 o’clock.

She was born Sept. 10, 1959 to the late Doretha S. Carswell and Linton Vereen. She was married to Joseph Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Eddie Cummings and Linton Cummings. She departed this life on Thursday (Feb. 22, 2018) after an extended illness.

She leaves to cherish her memories three children, one son, Roderick Vereen, and two daughters, Krystal Gordon and Alexis Hodges (Ralph), both of Waycross; two grandchildren, Amari Gordon and DeVarius Hodges; four sisters, Betty Rauls, Glenda Vereen, Phyllis Carswell, all of Brunswick, and Lillie Green, of Waycross; one brother, Jasper Cummings, of Savannah; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sympathy and condolences may be expressed by signing the online guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Claudene M. Brewster

Claudene M. Brewster, 92, died Saturday evening (Feb. 24, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

She was born in Pierce County but lived in Atlanta, California and Jacksonville before moving back to Waycross 18 years ago. She was a former purchasing agent for Memorial Hospital in Waycross. She was also employed with Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., and First Coast Community College.

She was a daughter of the late Clarence Ferrell Murray and Clara Bell Altman Murray. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Murray, and two sisters, Dorothy Boyce and Alcene “Bugs” Reeves.

She is survived by her son, William L. Brewster (Karen), of Manor; two grandchildren, Justin Gaskins, of Davie, Fla., and Jessica Gaskins, of Taylorsville, Ga.; special friends, Kathleen Kallman, of Waycross, and Matthew O’Berry, of Nahunta; three nephews, Larry Brannen, of Jesup, Charles Brannen, of Jesup, and Mike Boyce (Charlene), of New Port Richey, Fla.; two nieces, Nancy Deeb (Alex), of New Port Richey, Fla., and Barbara Arcoraci (Tommy), of New Port Richey, Fla.; and several others relatives.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at Blackshear City Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Karen C. Moore

Karen Charrisse Moore, 62, (formerly of Waycross) passed away Sunday morning (Feb. 25, 2018) at home in Jonesboro after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Jackie V. Thompson Sr.

Jackey Vernon Thompson, Sr., 66, of Blackshear, died Saturday afternoon (Feb. 24, 2018) at his daughter’s residence in Blackshear after an extended illness.

He was born in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Lucian Thompson and Roxie Wallace Thompson. He lived a majority of his life in Jacksonville, Fla., where he worked for U.S. Gypson before moving to Blackshear in the early 1990s. While living in Blackshear, he worked for Carolina Skiff. He was an avid fisherman, who loved the outdoors. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Arnold, and a sister, Betty Thompson.

He is survived by four children, Jackey Vernon Thompson Jr. (wife, Becky), of Hilliard, Fla., Melody Delagardelle, of Okeechobee, Fla., Jason Thompson, of Culpeper, Va., Nicki Wilson (husband, Jason), of Blackshear; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Thompson, Louise Dykes, Joseph Thompson, David Thompson and Lucian Thompson Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Jacksonville, Fla., at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Adeline Hanson Velie

A funeral for Adeline Hanson Velie was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Durrance and the Rev. Pat Sellers officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Hoboken.

Pallbearers were Allen Altman, Brady Altman, Stephen Velie, Timothy Velie, Joseph Velie, Aaron Velie, Gene Velie, Brandon McElroy and Donovan McElroy.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Cathy Mixon Cox

A funeral for Cathy Mixon Cox took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Williams officiating.

Burial was in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Brian Beverly, James Mixon, Justin Morgan, Marshall Grove, Logan Beverly and Dylan Beverly.

Music Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Powell

A celebration of life for Raymond Powell took place Saturday morning at Oakland Cemetery with prayer by Evangelist Dedrick Harden, reflections by family and friends, words of inspiration by Evangelist Donnell Harden and final glance by Fred Hammond and Dedrick Haddon.

Serving as pallbearers were Teflon Young, Dexter Young, Moses Shider, Ziggy Shider, Chalum Harris and D.J. Harris.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Aquasha LaShae Brown

A celebration of life for Aquasha LaShae Brown was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Waycross.

Archbishop Michael-Angelo James, pastor, delivered words of comfort from Psalm 23, on the topic, “Don’t be afraid of the shadow.”

Pallbearers were her classmates of Ware County High School class of 2012.

Flower attendants were also her classmates.

Interment followed in Hoboken City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.